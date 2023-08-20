Wieder neues SU13 Beta Update

Und zwar laut MS Meldung mit folgenden Änderungen:
General Bug Fixes
- Memory and stability improvements
Menu
- Activity Menu percentage progression has been fixed
VFR Map
- Fixed an issue where the VFR Map would not show heliports
Aircraft
Boeing 787-10 / Boeing 747-8i
- Chase cam HUD HSI and selected altitude are now showing accurate data.
Ryan NYP “Spirit of St. Louis”
- Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.
Wright Flyer
- Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.
World
- D’Urville Island (NZ) missing from the launch is now displayed in the sim
- Fixed visual issues on water in Photogrammery cities on Xbox
Airport
- Fixed – KJFK John F. Kennedy Airport – Added missing building collision at KJFK Airport.
- Fixed – KDFW Dallas Fort Worth Airport – Added missing buildings airport perimeter.
- Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Large portion of the Apron missing.
- Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Lights at back of Terminal appear to be on but do not properly illuminate.
- Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Fuel Truck Ground Service does not properly connect to the aircraft.
- Fixed – KSEA Seattle-Tacoma Airport – Terrain Cracks.
World Update 2 – USA
- Fixed – Water below and around Rainbow Bridge has tiling, LOD popping and a stretched texture.
- Fixed – Polygons on top of POI Half Dome in Yosemite Park.
World Update 4 – France & Benelux
- Fixed – EHRD Rotterdam Airport – Duplicate Taxiway Signs.
World Update 8 – Iberia
- Fixed – There is major LOD popping seen at Camp Nou.
- Fixed – Major LOD popping occurs at the Santa Caterina Market POI.
- Fixed – The 516 Arouca Portugal POI is missing collision in the wires.
- Fixed – There is an invisible hitbox in the middle of the Vila Real Bridge.
- Fixed – There is Z-Fighting present at the Torre Vasco da Gama POI.
- Fixed – The “Myriad Hotel” sign is reversed and clipping into the building.
- Fixed – Plaza de Espana in Seville POI is missing collision on some portions of the roof.
- Fixed – Oceanario de Lisboa POI is missing collision on the wires and support beams on the roof.
- Fixed – Major LOD popping occurs at Mezquita-Catedral de Cordoba.
- Fixed – Salve Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
- Fixed – There is a large chunk of terrain clipping into the west side of La Constitucion De 1812 bridge.
- Fixed – La Constitucion De 1812 Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
- Fixed – Guadiana International Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
- Fixed – Estadio Do Dragao POI is missing collision on the beams on the stop of the Stadium.
- Fixed – AI Traffic can be seen in areas near the El Capricho Villa POI they should not be.
- Fixed – Vegetation can be seen clipping into the Alamillo Bridge POI.
World Update 9 – Italy & Malta
- Fixed – TIN spike located next to Allianz Stadium POI.
- Fixed – Terrain spike in water near Reggio di Calabria.
- Fixed – Area 31 DEM has terrain spikes at (40.8887, 14.3047).
World Update 10 – USA
- Fixed – Vegetation can be seen clipping into the Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park POI.
- Fixed – Terrain displays LOD pop around Skydance Bridge.
World Update 12 – New Zealand
- Fixed – Removed duplicate windsock in NZGS
World Update 13 – Oceania & Antarctica
- Fixed – Adjusted position of AYGF airport marker
- Fixed – Adjusted position of AYLK airport marker
- Fixed – Adjusted LOD behaviour of NTTB airport buildings
- Fixed – Excluded palm tree near RW17 end of PHKO airport
- Fixed – Removed aircraft tail section baked into orthoimage near RW35 of PHKO airport
- Fixed – Incorrect runway headings and start position of PHKO airport
- Fixed – Reduced elevation steps introduced by the new high-res DEM for Hawaii of PHKO airport
40th Anniversary Edition / Sim Update 11
- Fixed – VHHX Hong Kong Kai Tak Airport – Fixed an Open Hanger that the user cannot taxi inside.
VR
- Corrected an issue that could cause some mouse events to not properly be sent in VR mode while in instrument camera
SDK
- SDK: Fixed an issue where a JS nearest airport search session would never return heliports