Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Tiktok Discord

Wieder neues SU13 Beta Update

Und zwar laut MS Meldung mit folgenden Änderungen:

General Bug Fixes

  • Memory and stability improvements

Menu

  • Activity Menu percentage progression has been fixed

VFR Map

  • Fixed an issue where the VFR Map would not show heliports

Aircraft

Boeing 787-10 / Boeing 747-8i

  • Chase cam HUD HSI and selected altitude are now showing accurate data.

Ryan NYP “Spirit of St. Louis”

  • Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.

Wright Flyer

  • Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.

World

  • D’Urville Island (NZ) missing from the launch is now displayed in the sim
  • Fixed visual issues on water in Photogrammery cities on Xbox

Airport

  • Fixed – KJFK John F. Kennedy Airport – Added missing building collision at KJFK Airport.
  • Fixed – KDFW Dallas Fort Worth Airport – Added missing buildings airport perimeter.
  • Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Large portion of the Apron missing.
  • Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Lights at back of Terminal appear to be on but do not properly illuminate.
  • Fixed – EIDL Donegal Airport – Fuel Truck Ground Service does not properly connect to the aircraft.
  • Fixed – KSEA Seattle-Tacoma Airport – Terrain Cracks.

World Update 2 – USA

  • Fixed – Water below and around Rainbow Bridge has tiling, LOD popping and a stretched texture.
  • Fixed – Polygons on top of POI Half Dome in Yosemite Park.

World Update 4 – France & Benelux

  • Fixed – EHRD Rotterdam Airport – Duplicate Taxiway Signs.

World Update 8 – Iberia

  • Fixed – There is major LOD popping seen at Camp Nou.
  • Fixed – Major LOD popping occurs at the Santa Caterina Market POI.
  • Fixed – The 516 Arouca Portugal POI is missing collision in the wires.
  • Fixed – There is an invisible hitbox in the middle of the Vila Real Bridge.
  • Fixed – There is Z-Fighting present at the Torre Vasco da Gama POI.
  • Fixed – The “Myriad Hotel” sign is reversed and clipping into the building.
  • Fixed – Plaza de Espana in Seville POI is missing collision on some portions of the roof.
  • Fixed – Oceanario de Lisboa POI is missing collision on the wires and support beams on the roof.
  • Fixed – Major LOD popping occurs at Mezquita-Catedral de Cordoba.
  • Fixed – Salve Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
  • Fixed – There is a large chunk of terrain clipping into the west side of La Constitucion De 1812 bridge.
  • Fixed – La Constitucion De 1812 Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
  • Fixed – Guadiana International Bridge POI is missing collision on the wires.
  • Fixed – Estadio Do Dragao POI is missing collision on the beams on the stop of the Stadium.
  • Fixed – AI Traffic can be seen in areas near the El Capricho Villa POI they should not be.
  • Fixed – Vegetation can be seen clipping into the Alamillo Bridge POI.

World Update 9 – Italy & Malta

  • Fixed – TIN spike located next to Allianz Stadium POI.
  • Fixed – Terrain spike in water near Reggio di Calabria.
  • Fixed – Area 31 DEM has terrain spikes at (40.8887, 14.3047).

World Update 10 – USA

  • Fixed – Vegetation can be seen clipping into the Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park POI.
  • Fixed – Terrain displays LOD pop around Skydance Bridge.

World Update 12 – New Zealand

  • Fixed – Removed duplicate windsock in NZGS

World Update 13 – Oceania & Antarctica

  • Fixed – Adjusted position of AYGF airport marker
  • Fixed – Adjusted position of AYLK airport marker
  • Fixed – Adjusted LOD behaviour of NTTB airport buildings
  • Fixed – Excluded palm tree near RW17 end of PHKO airport
  • Fixed – Removed aircraft tail section baked into orthoimage near RW35 of PHKO airport
  • Fixed – Incorrect runway headings and start position of PHKO airport
  • Fixed – Reduced elevation steps introduced by the new high-res DEM for Hawaii of PHKO airport

40th Anniversary Edition / Sim Update 11

  • Fixed – VHHX Hong Kong Kai Tak Airport – Fixed an Open Hanger that the user cannot taxi inside.

VR

  • Corrected an issue that could cause some mouse events to not properly be sent in VR mode while in instrument camera

SDK

  • SDK: Fixed an issue where a JS nearest airport search session would never return heliports
Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Inibuilds Release-Karossel dreht sich und dreht sich: HONOLULU PHNL MSFS
MSFS

Inibuilds Release-Karossel dreht sich und dreht sich: HONOLULU PHNL MSFS

by Miguel Blaufuks
29. August 2023
Passenger2: Aircraft and Catering Manager vorgestellt
MSFS P3D X-PLANE

Passenger2: Aircraft and Catering Manager vorgestellt

by Miguel Blaufuks
9. August 2023
SIAI-Marchetti Leonardo SF 260 MSFS – Ein neues Flugzeug-Add-On für Microsoft Flight Simulator
MSFS

SIAI-Marchetti Leonardo SF 260 MSFS – Ein neues Flugzeug-Add-On für Microsoft Flight Simulator

by Miguel Blaufuks
9. August 2023
[UPDATE] Mathijs Kok -> PMDG
Allgemein

PMDG" class="upk-blog-title">[UPDATE] Mathijs Kok -> PMDG

by Miguel Blaufuks
9. August 2023
Wunderschönes Kanada für GA Piloten: CYRV REVELSTOKE AIRPORT – MSFS
MSFS

Wunderschönes Kanada für GA Piloten: CYRV REVELSTOKE AIRPORT – MSFS

by Miguel Blaufuks
1. August 2023
EU Ziel: Ponta Delgada LPPD auf den Azoren
MSFS

EU Ziel: Ponta Delgada LPPD auf den Azoren

by Miguel Blaufuks
9. August 2023
0
Würden uns über deine Meinung freuen!x