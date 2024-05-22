SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW21/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- FlyTampa – Humberside MSFS
- RKApps – SimXR MSFS
- SLH Sim Designs – John A Osbourne Airport MSFS
- Just Flight – Black Square – Piston Duke MSFS
- Just Flight – Black Square – Turbine Duke MSFS
- MXI Design – LGPZ Preveza Aktion Airport MSFS
- Lionheart Creations – Wittman Tailwind Collection MSFS
- SamScene – Japan Kobe Kyoto City MSFS
- OneHundred Simulations – LIBC Crotone-Sant’Anna Airport MSFS
- AviaSim Designs – Conington Aerodrome MSFS
- Tuwaiq Designs – Neom Bay Airport MSFS
- FSXcenery – KBQK Brunswick Golden Isles Airport MSFS
- Flight Panels – HondaJet Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS
- Dudulimavasc – SWDR – Fazenda Bandeirante – MS – MSFS
- CAT3Dual Studios – DTTX Sfax/Thyna MSFS
- PSDH Sceneries – SBJR Aeroporto de Jacarepaguá MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – FSDG – Sylt P3D
- FSDG – Teruel P3D4-6
- FSX3D – Le Castellet LFMQ X-Plane 12
- Quintanas Studios – Buffalo NY Downtown XP11/12
- Colombian Virtual Design – Las Acacias X-Plane 12
- Taburet – NightXP Netherlands Belgium Luxembourg XP11/12
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio Tecnam P2006T MKII MSFS Update v1.1.2
- AzurPoly – Fouga Magister MSFS Update v1.3.1
- NMG Simulations – FAEL East London Airport MSFS Update v3.03
- SamScene – Macau Macao VMMC MSFS Update v2.4
- SamScene – China Sanya Phoenix ZJSY MSFS Update v1.1.2
- SamScene – China Xiamen ZSAM MSFS Update v1.4
- iniBuilds – Luton EGGW MSFS Update v1.0.2
- France VFR – Paris VFR Airports – 23 Airports MSFS Update v1.3
- SeeingSky Inc – SimFlyPad B737 Premium Panel MSFS Update v3.6.3
- RKSoftware – FStarter24 MSFS Update v1.1
- Fly 2 High – RJFM Miyazaki Bougainvillea Airport MSFS Update v2.5
- Fly 2 High – SKCG – Cartagena Airport MSFS Update v1.1
- Creative Mesh GmbH – 3U2 Johnson Creek MSFS Update v1.3
- Spinoza – EDRJ Saarlouis Düren MSFS Update v1.2
💰 SALES
- Verticalsim 30% OFF MSFS XP Airports Memorial Day Sale until May 31st
- Flysimware MSFS 40% OFF C414AW Chancellor Sale until May 31st
- Centralsim 50% OFF MSFS P3D until June 12th
- Tropicalsim 35% OFF MSFS P3D FSX until May 31st
- DominicDesignTeam 35% OFF MSFS XP until June 05th
- Fly 2 High 25% OFF MSFS until June 10th
- MM Simulations 25% OFF MSFS XP until June 05th
- Prealsoft 25% OFF MSFS P3D FSX until June 01st
- SceneryTR Design 25% OFF MSFS P3D FSX until May 31st
- AG Sim up to 40% OFF MSFS until June 11th
- DoubleT 35% OFF MSFS until June 05th
- Paulo Ricardo 45% OFF MSFS XP P3D until June 09th
- Sierrasim Simulation 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP until June 10th
- Flight Panels 25% OFF MSFS AeroLens Pro series until June 06th
- RFscenerybuilding 20% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports including Zagreg, Brindisi, Verona, Brussels South until June 09th
- Immersive Audio 20% OFF P3D X-Plane Aircraft Soundsets until June 04th
- FSX3D 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP French Airports until May 27th
- Salvuz 20% OFF MSFS European Airports in Italy, Norway and Albania until May 28th