SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW12/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Lionheart Creations – Learavia Learfan 2200 MSFS
- Lionheart Creations – LHC Bucker BU-131 Jungmann MSFS
- Lionheart Creations – LHC Bellanca Super Viking MSFS
- Inibuilds – Xwind Chicago Rockford KRFD MSFS
- Aerosoft GmbH – Aerosoft Heliports Bratislava MSFS
- Feelthere – KCVG Cincinnati Airport MSFS
- SimMarket – Snow Livery: Inibuilds A300-600F MSFS Free
- Thrustmaster – DG-1001E NEO – Glider Custom Livery MSFS Free
- AZRSIM – PMDG 737 8K PBR Textures | MSFS
- Flight Panels – Ini A300-600R(F) A/P Panel for SD+ MSFS
- MFSG – Aqaba Intl OJAQ MSFS
- TPDesign – Arvika Westlanda ESKV MSFS
- Hawkskullz Simulations – OMRK Ras Al Khaimah Intl UAE MSFS
- TopSkills – Using Instrument Approach Charts
- Chudoba Design – Bratislava M.R.Stefanik LZIB XP11/12
- Drzewiecki Design – KDCA Washington Airport & City XP12
- Aerosoft GmbH – Tromsø X-Plane 12/11
- Aerosoft GmbH – Helgoland X-Plane 12/11
- Quintanas Studios – NYC New Skycrapers 2024 XP11/12
- Colombian Virtual Design – SKBG Bucaramanga Palonegro XP12/XP11
- Centreline Simulations – Flight Factor F767-400 Soundpackage XP12
- FSCGAA – Bangui M’Poko Intl Airport FEFF P3D5
- FlightSimDesign Chile – VFR 2024 Singapore – Johor FSX/P3D
- SimLivery – UHD Texture Pack 2 Level-D B767-300 FSX P3D
PRODUKT UPDATES
- SimBitWorld – A Pilot’s Life V2 Update v2.2.1.131
- Passenger 2 MSFS XP11/10 Update v1.1.2.6
- iniBuilds – London Heathrow EGLL MSFS Update v3.1.0
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS Update v1.3.7
- MK Studios – Kangerlussuaq Airport BGSF MSFS Update v1.1.0
- MK Studios – Barcelona-El Prat LEBL MSFS Update v1.1.1
- Drzewiecki Design – KDCA Washington Airport & City XP12 Update v1.1
- Drzewiecki Design – Warsaw Landmarks MSFS Update v1.1
- iniBuilds – Xometry Harrisburg KMDT MSFS Update v1.1.0
- iniBuilds – Xwind Chicago Rockford KRFD MSFS Update v1.0.1
- SiamFlight – VTBD/DMK Don Mueang Thailand MSFS Update v1.0.4
💰 SALES