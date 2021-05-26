simFlight.DE
Schnäppchen: Viertgrößter Flughafen in Japan

Für etwas mehr als 11 EUR bietet SNJ SIM Flughafen Fukuoka (福岡空港, Fukuoka Kūkō) (IATA: FUK, ICAO: RJFF) für P3Dv4/P3Dv5 an. Der früher als Itazuke Air Base bekannte Airport ist ein internationaler und inländischer Flughafen, der 1,6 NM (3,0 km; 1,8 mi) östlich der Hakata Station in Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan liegt.

FEATURES :

  • High quality texture and details
  • surronding airport buildings and autogen
  • Dynamic lighting
  • Tested ORBX FTX Global/Vector
  • Airport Groundpoly
  • AI traffic compatible with correct airlines parking positions
  • Photoreal terrain with edited mesh
  • Static jetways only but GSX level 2 jetways options with correct vehicles parking

