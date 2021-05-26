Schnäppchen: Viertgrößter Flughafen in Japan

Für etwas mehr als 11 EUR bietet SNJ SIM Flughafen Fukuoka (福岡空港, Fukuoka Kūkō) (IATA: FUK, ICAO: RJFF) für P3Dv4/P3Dv5 an. Der früher als Itazuke Air Base bekannte Airport ist ein internationaler und inländischer Flughafen, der 1,6 NM (3,0 km; 1,8 mi) östlich der Hakata Station in Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan liegt.
FEATURES :
- High quality texture and details
- surronding airport buildings and autogen
- Dynamic lighting
- Tested ORBX FTX Global/Vector
- Airport Groundpoly
- AI traffic compatible with correct airlines parking positions
- Photoreal terrain with edited mesh
- Static jetways only but GSX level 2 jetways options with correct vehicles parking