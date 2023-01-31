Rollout des Aircraft & Avionics Update 1

Das Microsoft Flight Simulator Team hat die Hangartore geöffnet und das Avionics & Aircraft Update Nummer 1 fertiggestellt. Es verbessert hauptsächlich die Cessnas Citation und Longitude, die Daher TBM 930 sowie das GNS.

Allerdings ist das bei weitem nicht alles. Nach der Installation lautet die neue Version 1.30.12.0 und sie beinhaltet neben den Februar 2023 Navigationsdaten folgende Features und Bug Fixes:

General Bug Fixes

Fixed unflyable helicopters when user had the legacy flight model realism settings (gyroscope) set to less than 100%

Fixed control loss of Pitch axis on helicopters when anti stall assist is “on”

Repaired snow covering 100% of airport tarmac & roads

[NavData] Fixed DeleteNavAtAirport that was removing VOR, NDB and waypoints everytime

Fixed secondary aerials sometimes overridden by Bing aerial on terrain with photogrammetry

Fixed terrain level of detail issue on Xbox

GNS 430W / GNS 530W

The simulator’s Garmin GNS 430W and GNS 530W have been upgraded to bring them much more closely in-line with their real-world counterparts:

Comprehensive visual overhaul for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel

Advanced flight plan support, including support for complex departure, arrival, and approach procedures (arcs, holds, procedure turns, etc), with correct real-unit limitations (no radius-to-fix, heading, or some intercept legs)

Full RNAV support and simulation, with support for LPV, LP, LNAV/VNAV, and +V vertical guidance during approaches

GPS satellite and SBAS simulation, including orbital mechanics-based real satellite positions and accurate SBAS coverage areas, GPS status page

VNAV profile calculator page and associated reminders/alerts

Support for missed approaches and missed approach holds

Full specification-accurate ADS-B based Traffic Avoidance System

More accurate map symbology, procedure previews

Keyboard entry mode for waypoints, navaids, and direct-tos

Numerous customization options found on the real unit, such as metric/imperial units settings, map data fields settings

Satellite weather overlay support (NEXRAD)

These units have been added to the following aircraft in AAU1:

C172 Classic

Cap 10

DA-40 TDI

DV-20

L-39 (Athena, Blue Ice, Pipsqueak, Robin 1, Sarance)

P-51D (Wee Willy, Lady B, Strega, Miss America)

T-6 (Almost Perfect, Baby Boomer)

Cessna Citation CJ4 & Avionics

The Cessna Citation CJ4 avionics have been heavily upgraded to bring an authentic CJ4 avionics experience:

Comprehensive visual overhaul for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel

Independent MFD and FMS operation

Advanced flight plan support, including arcs, radius-to-fix, intercepts, hold, procedure turns, missed approaches, and custom waypoint scratchpad entry

Coupled VNAV with editable constraints, flight path angles, vertical path smoothing, and VNAV-invalidation conditions

Advanced autopilot, including armable lateral and vertical modes as well as complex combined-armed modes – Full specification-accurate TCAS II traffic system

Cabin pressurization and complete Crew Alerting System

FMS performance calculations for takeoff and landing speeds

Integrated dual engine FADEC systems with N1 mode indications and accurate N1 targets

Independent display options and state-saving

Enhanced FMS Text MFD display modes

Keyboard entry mode for FMS data entry

AHRS alignment and startup sequence

Improved flight model: Improvements to ground and crosswind handing during the takeoff and landing phases Improvements to flight control performance accuracy, smoothness, and handling Improvements to fuel consumption accuracy Improvements to handling while in ground effect

Improved engine and interior sound effects

Garmin G3000 & Garmin G5000 Avionics Suites

Comprehensive visual overhaul for accurate font, symbology, look, operation, and feel, including Garmin Touch Controller (GTC) visuals that are faithful to the real unit complete with UI animations

Advanced flight plan support, including arcs, radius-to-fix, intercepts, holds, procedure turns, and missed approaches

Support for custom waypoints, including lat/lon, point/bearing/distance, and present position

Two (aircraft-dependent) styles of coupled VNAV:

Simple VNAV: Descent path VNAV only, always targets bottom-most altitude constraint

Advanced VNAV: Climb constraint and descent path VNAV, vertical path smoothing through varied constraint types, editable constraints, and flight path angles

Simple VNAV: Descent path VNAV only, always targets bottom-most altitude constraint Advanced VNAV: Climb constraint and descent path VNAV, vertical path smoothing through varied constraint types, editable constraints, and flight path angles Independent PFD and GTC options

PFDs and MFDs with full split-pane support

Support for the full set of context-dependent GTC knob controls

GPS satellite and SBAS simulation, including real orbital mechanics-based satellite positions, accurate SBAS coverage areas, and GPS status page

Comprehensive traffic system implementations, including (aircraft-dependent) spec-compliant Garmin TIS, TAS, and TCAS-II

Support for multiple layout styles, including horizontal or vertical GTCs, screen-pane options, numbers of screens, and more

Support for custom V-speed bugs, SVT, angle of attack indicator, HSI moving map, timers, minimums, and bearing pointers

A multitude of customization options, including measurement units, all saved per screen and/or aircraft

AHRS alignment and startup sequence

JavaScript plugin support for loading: Engine Instruments and Systems (EIS) displays Custom PFD or MFD display panes (full- or half-screen) Custom GTC navigation, icons, and pages Aircraft systems simulation and instrument styling



Daher TBM 930

Support and wiring for the new Garmin G3000

Support for fully coupled Basic VNAV, as found in the real aircraft

Customized and highly accurate EIS

Systems synoptic pages

Customized electrical modeling

Support for opening exterior cockpit and cabin doors

Cessna Citation Longitude

Support and wiring for the new Garmin G5000

Support for fully coupled Advanced VNAV, as found in the real aircraft

Flight model improvements: Better feeling of direct control Highly accurate performance numbers Revised fuel burns Improved ground and crosswind handling More accurate float during the landing phase

Dual engine FADEC with accurate N1 targets, modes, and thresholds

Fully featured autothrottle system with correct AT modes/functionality and communication to and from the FMS

Custom Longitude systems synoptics pages

Customized and highly accurate Longitude EIS

Full suite of accurate CAS messages

Takeoff and Landing Data (TOLD) support with FMS takeoff and landing performance calculations

Modeled systems based on manufacturer feedback and documentation:

Bleed air system, including pressure and temperature simulations, feedback between pneumatically fed systems, and starters

Hydraulic system, including fluid-based pressures sim with realistic hydraulic accumulator behavior and system knock-on effects from hydraulically powered systems as well as full PTCU simulation

Environmental control system with cabin/cockpit air mass simulations and sounds

Automated brake system with anti-skid, wheel-up spin inhibition, and brake temperature simulations

Electrical system, including generator bus connection logic and automatic on-ground bus tie logic

Speedbrake and ground spoiler control system with automated ground spoilers and speedbrake auto-stow logic, and corrected spoiler panel behavior

Fuel system with automated fuel pump logic and temperature simulations

Cabin pressurization system fed from the bleed air system with correct climb and descent schedules, and controller modes

Anti-ice system fed from the bleed air system, with temperature simulation and engine load efficiency decreases (N1, N2, fuel flow)

Exterior lighting systems with automatic light logic, improved light levels and locations

Pre-flight system auto-tests simulation

LS8-18 and DG1001

Corrected instrument names on instrument panels and boot screens

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sim would allow an APU or engine bleed air start under the incorrect conditions

G1000 NXi: Fixed incorrect text label in PFD arrival selection page Fixed flight plan clearing when loading a VTF as the next leg Fixed wind direction being shown in degrees true rather than magnetic Fixed GPS WP distance showing 0 on a random direct-to



Allerdings gibt es auch noch ein paar ungelöste Probleme:

Known Issues