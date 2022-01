PMDG kann Arbeit an der B737 für den MSFS fortsetzen

Anfang Dezember 2021 gab PMDG bekannt, dass die Veröffentlichung der Boeing 737 für den MSFS auf Eis gelegt wurde, weil einige wichtige Informationen von Asobo benötigt wurden. Heute gibt es endlich eine gute Nachricht, welche Robert Randazzo zu Beginn der Woche angekündigt hatte. Asobo hat PMDG die notwendigen Informationen gegeben, um das Produkt zu testen und einen Veröffentlichungstermin zu planen.

Der Wortlaut im Original:

Thanks to some long awaited input from Asobo, we are able to report that our progress toward Beta Testing and eventually Release has been unstuck. We are currently evaluating both a transition-to-testing date and an initial release date. I’ll have quite a bit more information on the release process right around the time we actually put the airplane into testing, as there are a host of items that have been stagnant since early October that we can finally begin to evaluate fully- and I need the intervening time in order to speak intelligently about the release process.

There are still a few more bridges to cross, which is to be expected. The PMDG 737 is easily the most complicated C++ object oriented project to be brought into MSFS at this time and as we have already seen, it is possible to stumble into things that take collaboration to resolve. We have a couple of items on the worry-list, but we are just starting to get into them at this juncture so we shall know more in the coming week.