Lockheed Martin legt Hotfix 2 für Prepar3D V5.3 nach

Der Hotfix 2 befasst sich vor allen Dingen mit Performance Problemen und Grafik-Stotterern der Version 5.3 von Prepar3D.
Das Update kann über die Purchased Downloads Seite bei Lockheed Martin heruntergeladen werden. Mit dem Client Installer werden die benötigten Reparaturen ausgeführt. Optional können noch Content, Scenery und SDK Installer durchgeführt werden.
Hier ist das Changelog des Hotfix 2:
Client Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed issue causing intermittent stuttering and performance drops in some cases.
- Fixed issue causing atmospheric scattering to be misaligned from the sun position in some cases.
- Improved performance when processing vector shape data.
- Fixed issue causing stars to be dim when Enhanced Atmospherics is disabled.
- Improved HTML5 panel performance.
- Fixed bug where having mouse yoke active when entering full screen would keep mouse cursor confined to window’s previous size.
- Fixed crash when reloading a scenario after entering and exiting VR using HTML5 infogen.
- Added documentation for new affinity mask capabilities.
- Fixed issue preventing visual runway approaches from being available for all runways.
- Fixed issue where OpenDIS VariableDatum class did not support more than 128 bytes of data.
- Added acceleration to DIS Entity State PDU.
Content Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed issue preventing HIMARS textures from displaying correctly.
Scenery Fixes and Improvements
- Removed several unused textures.
- Fixed position of PAKT runway.
Trari, trara das nächste Hotfix zum Hotfix zum Hotfix ist da!
und schon die nächsten Bugs. TransTexturen, Roll back zum vorigen HF