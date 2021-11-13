Paris Rundflug mit France VFR

France VFR hat vor wenigen Tagen ein Szeneriepaket mit 23 Airports/Airfields rund um Paris veröffentlicht. Jeder Platz wurde so realitätsnah wie möglich modelliert, einschließlich fotorealistischer Gebäude, extrem detaillierter Texturen und Bodenmarkierungen, ganzer Flotten statisch fliegender Clubflugzeuge sowie überarbeiteter Vegetation, die mit größter Präzision platziert wurde.
Der 1 GB große Download ist für knapp 30 EUR zu haben.
Features
- 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.
- Specific photo-realistic 3D buildings.
- Detailed ground markings.
- Realistic static flying club airplanes on all the platforms.
- Numerous animations and details.
- Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.
- Realistic night lighting.
- Photo-realistic areas reworked for 6 platforms (LFPN, LFPL, LFPZ, LFPK, LFPV, LFPY).
- Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
- Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
- Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
- SIA – VAC – IAC – APT – ARRDEP charts provided.
„statisch fliegender Clubflugzeuge“
Ääh, wie genau habe ich mir das vorzustellen?
Sie bewegen sich, aber ändern nicht die Richtung?
Klingt etwas wie eine grade Kurve….
Ich glaube, das „flying“ bezieht sich auf „club“, also „flying club.“ 1 Euro 30 pro Airport, was für ein großartiges Preis-Leistungsverhältnis. Und das bei dieser Qualität. Ah, Douce France …