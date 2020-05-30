ORBX Burbank Previews – Es geht nach Hollywood!

Vor gut zwei Jahren erstmals angekündigt, ist dieses Projekt von Matteo Veneziani (zuletzt ORBX Olbia LIEO) nun fast fertig. Im hauseigenen Forum, hat ORBX nun eine ganze Reihe an Screenshots präsentiert, welche (wie eigentlich immer) hervorragend aussehen.
Wie ihr der Karte entnehmen könnt, umfasst das Gebiet der Szenerie, 30x45km und damit das komplette San Fernando Valley, von Santa Clarita im Norden, den Woodland Hills im Westen, bis zum Hollywood Boulevard im Süden. Auch die Studio City der Universal Studios oder das Griffith Observatory, finden sich in der Szenerie wieder.
Aber nun zum Airport und dessen Feature List:
- Complete ultra-HD rendition of Hollywood Burbank Airport (KBUR)
- Custom modelling throughout, with complete PBR textures
- 1400km2 of extended cityscape scenery with complete SoCal vegetation types & building agn
- Covers the entirety of the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, as well as surrounding mountain ranges and Hollywood Hills
- Beautiful hand-coloured and edited ground textures at 30cm & 1m resolution
- Dozens of points of interest, including major film lots, Universal Studios, Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory and more
- Unique GSE and static aircraft fleet unique to Burbank – don’t expect to see generic airside vehicles or unexpected aircraft types
- Custom vegetation, grass and non-airside detailing
- Optimized for use with default and well-known AI programs
- Incredibly detailed landside approaches – all industrial buildings, parking lots and retail/fast-food areas modeled in full
- High-resolution 10m DEM
- All non-residential buildings as custom 3D models with unique roof textures
- Several skyscraper helipads available for your rotary wing adventures
- Implements start-of-the-art optimization techniques to ensure best performance
Die Beste Kompatibilität, erreicht man mit ORBX Southern California (SoCal/SCA), aber auch mit ORBX Global und openLC Nordamerika, wird die Szene voll kompatibel sein. Als Bonus, werden ebenfalls noch LITE Versionen, der General Aviation Plätze Van Nuys KVNY und Whiteman KWHP inkludiert sein. Erscheinen wird die Szenerie, für Prepar3D v4.4+ und Prepar3D v5.
