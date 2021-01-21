Neues von VOLANTA – “Your personal flight tracker”

Im Oktober 2020 hat ORBX “VOLANTA” als “Personal Flight Tracker” angekündigt. Gestern wurde für BETA User die Version 0.0.76 veröffentlicht. Das Programm stellt damit z.B. die ATC Coverage von VATSIM dar und welche ATC auf der aktuellen Route zu erwarten sind, usw. Auch die Roadmap kann man hier einsehen.
ORBX wirbt nochmal dafür, sich als BETA Tester zu registrieren. Das komplette Announcement incl. weiterer Bilder findet Ihr im ORBX Forum.
Added
- VATSIM ATC coverage
- 2D/3D toggle for map icons and flight paths
- Ability to delete an aircraft
- Option to disable drawing of previous flights this session
- More detailed tooltips for map items that are clickable
- Most currently active airports are now highlighted
- Button to open log file
- Window positon and size will now be remembered
- ATC routes are now displayed on flights
- Ability to sort aircraft by number of flights
- Button to reset the map orientation
- Ability to change avatar on profile page
- Aircraft registration will now be detected in XP11 using the livery name
- Flights will now be paused when interacting with the P3D menus
Fixes and Changes
- Map never loading if there is no internet connection on startup
- Flights starts immediately after a previous flight should now report a position immediately
- Launch Volanta on login checkbox should now work correctly
- Fields such as callsign, flight number, etc. will now resize based on input
- Improved logging behaviour
- Multiple entries for the same X-Plane installation should no longer show
- Improved map performance and memory usage once fully loaded
- Airport leaderboard entries are now linked to user profiles
- Map setting states are now displayed accordingly to the current page
- Flight lists are now consistent throughout the app
- Icons for landings are now always removed after leaving the flight page
- Back button on aircraft should now go back to the correct page
- Flight time now has correct rounding (xx:60 will no longer be displayed)
- Rebalanced icon and path colours to increase visibility
Wird wohl ein Konkurrenzprodukt für STKP werden… Bin gespannt was da kommt.