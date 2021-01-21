Flotte Lotte: F15 von DC Designs

Im Gegensatz zur Szenerieschwemme beim MSFS kann man die Addonsflugzeuge derzeit buchstäblich noch an einer Hand abzählen. Mit der F15 von DC Designs fordert JustFlight nun aber die zweite Hand heraus. Der Entwickler verspricht ein natives MSFS Modell und Coding, sowie zahlreiche Animationen, 3D Sound und weitere Features wie funktionierende Rückspiegel aber auch volle Unterstützung für VR Brillen.
Als Feature wird allerdings auch verkauft: “Die F-15 Eagle von DC Designs wurde entwickelt, um ein qualitativ hochwertiges Flugzeug zu bieten, das extrem detailliert ist und dennoch weniger anspruchsvoll zu fliegen ist als die komplexesten prozeduralen Simulatoren von heute. Ausgestattet mit der gesamten erforderlichen Avionik und mit kundenspezifisch kodierten Animationen und Systemen, ist die DC Designs F-15 Eagle so konzipiert, dass sie für alle Benutzer zugänglich ist, ohne dass ein intensives Studium erforderlich ist.” Übersetzt heißt das eher, das man auf Systemtiefe verzichtet hat.
Die ganze Liste bietet:
Fully native MSFS aircraft
- All models have been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ‘Model Behaviors’ animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
- The DC Designs F-15 Eagles are fully compliant with MSFS native materials and make use of the new simulator’s features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new ‘Modern’ aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke ‘departure spins’, and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks, covers, GPU and guard.
- The F-15 Eagles also contain custom-built and animated effects such as G-vapor, afterburners, and custom-modelled Head-Up Displays.
- Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations and custom-coded air-intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle-of-attack.
- Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces are modelled to mimic the Eagle’s ‘active’ fly-by-wire systems.
- The F-15 Eagles are also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.
Cockpit
- Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants
- Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
- Working rear-view mirrors
- ‘Scratched canopy’ glass effects, reflective glass
- Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
- Front and rear cockpit positions included in all twin-seat variants
Aircraft systems
- 3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles
- MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems
- Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle variants
- Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via the simulator Payload Manager, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hardpoints with active weight increase.
Manual
A full operations manual is included.