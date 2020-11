MSFS World Update II USA (1.11.6.0)

Der MSFS wurde auf die Version 1.11.6.0 geupdated, für die MS Store Version und Steam. Je nach Version müssen im Store ein knappes GB und In-Game dann nochmal 11 GB heruntergeladen werden. Microsoft weißt extra darauf hin, dass möglicherweise Konflikte mit Addons im Communityordner entstehen können und man diesen vor dem ersten Start leeren soll. (Man kann auch einfach diesen umbenennen, MSFS legt selbst einen neuen Ordner an beim Start und dann nach und nach die Addons wieder reinkopieren.)

Airports

KATL – Atlanta International

KFHR – Friday Harbor

KDFW – Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

KSWF – New York Stewart International Airport

Points of Interest

Chimney Rock

Crazy Horse Memorial

Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA

Fort Jefferson

Washington Monument, Washington DC

Capitol, Washington DC

White House, Washington DC

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Mount Rushmore

Biltmore Estate

Devils Tower

New River Gorge Bridge

United States National Arboretum

Bixby Creek Bridge

Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Mackinac Bridge

Navajo Bridge

Astoria-Megler Bridge

U.S. Grant Bridge

Lowry Avenue Bridge

Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge

Fort Knox

Monument Rocks National Natural

Coronado Heights Castle

Ellis County Courthouse

Monument Valley

Yosemite El Capitan

Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado

Shiprock, New Mexico

Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon

Half Dome, Yosemite

Dworshak Dam

Hoover Dam

Oroville Dam

Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)

Fort McHenry, Baltimore

Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls

Glen Canyon Dam

Las Vegas Strip (Night)

Confederation Bridge

Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)

Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)

Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii

National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs

Airport Graveyard, Tucson

In addition to the USA world update, several fixes and improvements have been added to the sim. Thanks to players’ feedback, we are continuing to bring content and adjustments to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Please find below items on which we’ve been working on for this update.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Several crashes were fixed to improve overall stability of the title

Optimization on photogrammetry loading

Offline air traffic aircraft are now properly removed at a long distance. This caused a performance degradation over time.

PLANES

From handling and flight model improvements to auto-pilot fixes, a general review of all planes has been made for this update.

Airliners

Fixed: Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental fuel consumption issue

Fixed: Airbus A320neo fuel consumption issue

Reduced yaw oscillation on the Airbus A320neo by further reducing yaw gain

GENERAL AVIATION AIRCRAFT

Pipistrel Virus SW121: Fixed – Cruise speed adjusted (previously too low) in the aircraft selection menu

Cessna 152: 5% more elevator authority

Cirrus SR22: Fixed – The mixture control is no longer set to Automixture

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX: Fixed – invisible spoiler removed

EXTRA 330LT : Engine reactivity increased

EXTRA 330LT : Fixed full castoring tail wheel animation and allowed up to 90° rotation

Robin Cap10 : Allowed 90° range of motion for full castering rear wheel

Garmin glass cockpit equipped aircraft:

Added visual notification on PFD when deactivating AP

Flight director is now automatically turned on when AP is enabled and cannot be disabled

UI

The data consumption value calculation has been fixed

Fix input feedback on some devices

The livery name should now be correctly displayed in the menus

The weather image in the flight plan should now be correct in all cases

Some accuracy for the live time have been fixed

Fixed an issue that prevented the checklist eye button to be selected

The bushtrip menu should no longer freeze

Switching from online to offline in the menu should no longer freeze the title

Fixed some behaviors that resulted in having the World map search not responding

INPUT

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant default preset has been added (GA Twin engines configuration)

CH Throttle Quadrant default preset has been added

CH Flightstick Pro default preset has been added

CH Combatstick default preset has been added

ACTIVITY

The logbook should now properly log unfinished flights (either via return to main menu or via landing and shutting down the engine and Master)

The landing challenge target should now be properly displayed after restarting the activity

WORLD