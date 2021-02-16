MSFS Update 1.13.16 – World Update 3 ist da

Das Update 1.13.16 ist ab sofort im MS Store (zuerst 1 Gb) und Steam zu laden und dann im Sim selbst erhältlich (je nach Version ca. 25 Gb).
Wie immer wird geraten, den Comunityordner vor dem Update zu leeren/verschieben und diesmal auch den Manual Cache zu löschen.
PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY
- Fixed various crashes across the title
- • Fixed a specific crash while using Little Navmap in Bush trip activities
WORLD
- Several terrain spikes have been fixed, including incorrect cases of water elevation issues
- Watermask has been updated across various locations in the world
- Reduce the frequency of water artifacts appearing on cliffs
- Noise issue affecting clouds has been fixed
VR
- The ‘Activate/Deactivate VP’ button is now always displayed in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen) when a VR headset is plugged in. If no controls are displayed on this button, then it means that no controls are bound to this action.
- When the toolbar is opened, it does not block interactions anymore with other menus displayed in front of it.
- The cursor doesn’t jump anymore when moving across the Options menu in the cockpit.
- Gray boxes don’t appear anymore when using the travel to feature in VR.
- After leaving VR mode, the sim window is no longer forced on top and the player can drag and drop any other window over it.
PLANES
- Fixed induced speed calculation bug with bi propeller engines
- Fixed the plane crash detection when landing on iced water with crash detection ‘ON’
- Fixed swapped screens in DA62 TestPilot version
- Fixed VS Knob Turn not working on the Airbus A320Neo
- Improved flaps system of aircraft : Aircraft creators can now move the wing wing surfaces position and camber with each flap system at each flap level
- Improved ground effect wing to ground interaction system to avoid pitch dip at rotation on some aircraft
NAVIGATION
- Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available
INPUT
- CH ECLIPSE YOKE default preset have been added
- Fixed Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant ENG 1+2 don’t start engines
SDK/Devmode
Dev mode:
- new version of the console is now available
- Fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL compiler
Scenery Editor:
- New feature to group, rename, re-order, hide and lock items in the scene list
- Fixed freeze during saving
- New airport light system
- Add a button in airport properties to generate taxiway signs
- Improve heightmap edition
- Don’t lock runway profile extremity
- Fix taxiway sign size (wasn’t correctly serialized in BGL)
Aircraft Editor:
- Fix an issue with the saving of ‘static_thrust’
- Added a new button in the Camera section of the aircraft editor to teleport the current developer camera to the position, rotation and zoom of the selected one.
- Creation of a new tool to edit only a camera file (cameras.cfg) : it matches with the camera section of the aircraft editor
WASM:
- Security vulnerabilities in the WASI layer have been reported and fixed
- Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information
Simconnect:
• Fixed flight load/save (SimConnectFlightLoad / SimConnectFlightSave)
