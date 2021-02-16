simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
MSFS

MSFS Update 1.13.16 – World Update 3 ist da

By 7 Kommentare

Das Update 1.13.16 ist ab sofort im MS Store (zuerst 1 Gb) und Steam zu laden und dann im Sim selbst erhältlich (je nach Version ca. 25 Gb).

Wie immer wird geraten, den Comunityordner vor dem Update zu leeren/verschieben und diesmal auch den Manual Cache zu löschen.

 

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

  • Fixed various crashes across the title
  • • Fixed a specific crash while using Little Navmap in Bush trip activities

WORLD

  • Several terrain spikes have been fixed, including incorrect cases of water elevation issues
  • Watermask has been updated across various locations in the world
  • Reduce the frequency of water artifacts appearing on cliffs
  • Noise issue affecting clouds has been fixed

VR

  • The ‘Activate/Deactivate VP’ button is now always displayed in the main menu (bottom left corner of the screen) when a VR headset is plugged in. If no controls are displayed on this button, then it means that no controls are bound to this action.
  • When the toolbar is opened, it does not block interactions anymore with other menus displayed in front of it.
  • The cursor doesn’t jump anymore when moving across the Options menu in the cockpit.
  • Gray boxes don’t appear anymore when using the travel to feature in VR.
  • After leaving VR mode, the sim window is no longer forced on top and the player can drag and drop any other window over it.

 

PLANES

  • Fixed induced speed calculation bug with bi propeller engines
  • Fixed the plane crash detection when landing on iced water with crash detection ‘ON’
  • Fixed swapped screens in DA62 TestPilot version
  • Fixed VS Knob Turn not working on the Airbus A320Neo
  • Improved flaps system of aircraft : Aircraft creators can now move the wing wing surfaces position and camber with each flap system at each flap level
  • Improved ground effect wing to ground interaction system to avoid pitch dip at rotation on some aircraft

 

NAVIGATION

  • Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available

INPUT

  • CH ECLIPSE YOKE default preset have been added
  • Fixed Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant ENG 1+2 don’t start engines

 

SDK/Devmode

Dev mode:

  • new version of the console is now available
  • Fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL compiler

Scenery Editor:

  • New feature to group, rename, re-order, hide and lock items in the scene list
  • Fixed freeze during saving
  • New airport light system
  • Add a button in airport properties to generate taxiway signs
  • Improve heightmap edition
  • Don’t lock runway profile extremity
  • Fix taxiway sign size (wasn’t correctly serialized in BGL)

 

Aircraft Editor:

  • Fix an issue with the saving of ‘static_thrust’
  • Added a new button in the Camera section of the aircraft editor to teleport the current developer camera to the position, rotation and zoom of the selected one.
  • Creation of a new tool to edit only a camera file (cameras.cfg) : it matches with the camera section of the aircraft editor

WASM:

  • Security vulnerabilities in the WASI layer have been reported and fixed
  • Fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer Reworked MouseAircraft left gauge to provide clearer information

Simconnect:
• Fixed flight load/save (SimConnectFlightLoad / SimConnectFlightSave)

 

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
7 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen

Bei mir ist noch nix, 17.09h

Antworten

steam dauert länger

Antworten

Bei mir läuft es 👍🏼

Antworten

Ebenso

Antworten

Bei mir läuft noch nix. Kein Steam

Antworten

Jetzt gehts auch bei mir los 18.16

Antworten

p.s. man muss das Update noch im Marketplace herunterladen

Last edited 16 Minuten vor by Michael
Antworten
7
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x