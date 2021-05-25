MSFS SimUpdate 4 (1.16.2.0) ist veröffentlicht

Das angekündigte SimUpdate 4 wurde veröffentlicht. Ca. 1,66Gb über den MS Store , 250 MB über Steam und dann noch fast 6GB über den Sim selbst müssen geschaufelt werden.

Hinweis: für die beliebten Mods von Working Title (G1000/3000, CJ4 etc) müssen ebenfalls neue Versionen heruntergeladen werden.

RELEASE NOTES 1.16.2.0

Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

We performed some optimization for the initial full download of the title so the base game is only 83GB instead of +170GB

NAVIGATION

New AIRAC cycle 2105 has been implemented

FAA data has been implemented to our navdata solution

Departure gates are now saved in flight plan (.PLN) files

Fixed a crash and other issues when selecting a parking space as arrival and no set departure

Fixed some Live Air Traffic aircraft using the wrong model

Fixed an issue where some Live Air Traffic aircraft had broken callsigns

Increased the density of Live Air Traffic

Aircraft that are not on the ground but that have an altitude of zero will now appear at a default altitude of 5000m

Live traffic stability has been improved

ATC phraseology improvements to FAA standards (wording only)

WEATHER

Reduced weather data bandwidth

Improved precision of live snow coverage

“Visual Effect Only” in assistance now does properly deactivate other weather effects

“Visual Icing” has been renamed “Icing” in the devmode because it impacts the whole icing system

“Icing” in DevMode only changes visual effects if “Visual Effect Only” is activated

Ice constant decay is no longer ignored outside of frost conditions

Accelerated pitot icing model while making it slower to defrost

Fixed pitot icing not scaling with the number of instruments

Fixed overspeed controller vibrations not affected by pitot icing

Decrease structural icing rate by a factor of 15 for severe icing (6 for moderate)

PLANES

All planes:

Added altitude interception for PITCH HOLD mode

Increased native induced drag amount and improved induced drag precision

Autopilot no longer flies toward a Waypoint removed from the FlightPlan

SimConnect injected traffic (VATSIM, IVAO) should now be displayed in HTML/JS instruments that have traffic displays as well as on the VFR Map

Fixed simvar acceleration not taking impacts into account and returning wrong values on ground

Writing back corrected acceleration values after impact resolutions so that they are exact when pulled as a simvar

Flaps, stall, wing and fuselage updates of flight model

More cleanup of the flaps system. Support multi systems with different number of levels and max angles

Increased threshold to avoid trim fight against elevator to 50% (corresponds to disconnect threshold)

Changed elevator AP with trim to avoid fighting against user input when user input is >50% on elevator

Allow setting the empty CG position out of limits

Fixed more audio not playing on large aircraft

Fixed Autothrottle sometimes disabled by AI

Turboprop:

Improved tools to tune prop drag on constant speed & turbo propellers

Removed fake and completely wrong ITT simulation when prop is feathered or reverse

Fixed reverse thrust problem with propeller (no support of negative beta & induced wind)

Added prop lever debug on engines debug page

Fixed torque increasing with altitude because of N1 / Corrected N1 confusion in FSX turboprop code

Fixed crash bug when scrolling Daher TBM 9300 Flight Plan pag

Torque fine adjustment per POH for the Daher TBM 930

Updated stability and inertia for the Daher TBM 930

Adjusted sea level max torque on the Daher TBM 930

Turbine fine tuning: ITT, Torque, Performance, and Fuel Flow on the Daher TBM 930

Flight model update for handling on the Daher TBM 930

Ground level max torque and torque limiter setting updated. 100% max with inertial separator; 112% max, limited to 109% without inertial separator on the Daher TBM 930

Reduced effect of inertial separator from 25% TQ to 12% TQ for the Daher TBM 930

Tuned stability and inertia on the Beechcraft King Air 350i

Tweaked Idle RPM from 1030 to 1060RPM for the Beechcraft King Air 350i

Adjusted max sea level torque on the Beechcraft King Air 350i

Tuned Beechcraft King Air 350i turboprop engine: ITT, Torque, Fuel Flow and other minor changes

Added ITT debug to engine debug and added density on fuel flow table for turboprop engines on the Beechcraft King Air 350i

Fine tuned fuel consumption per the POH at IDLE, 12000ft cruise and 18000ft cruise on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Fixed ITT, Throttle to Torque Ratio, and Garmin color bands for ITT and TRQ on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Pass on stability and inertia on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Fine tuned Fuel Flow per altitude and ajusted sea level max torque on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Turbine Torque fine tuned per POH on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Control surfaces & handling improvements on the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Prop lever of the Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX can now be set in feathering range

Others:

Weather radar now displays precipitation instead of cloud coverage

Fixed contrail behavior on player’s aircraft during windy conditions

Contrails are now displayed for applicable AI traffic planes

Reduced rudder authority based on the Cessna 152

Stability and inertia pass on Cessna 172 Skyhawk and Cessna 152

Flight model handling update for the Cessna 152

Fixed Cessna 152’s rear wheels not touching ground

Pass on engine power & propeller drag. Fine tuned max speed, cruise speed, climb speeds, glide speeds and other minor tweaks on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Flight model tuning of Cessna 172 Skyhawk (handling, induced yaw, roll and stall)

Fixed water on windows and tail color on LOD5 for the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

EICAS now displays “CLB” instead of “CL” when the thrust levers are set to CL in the A320

Fixed an issue which prevented copilot from autocompleting the Securing Aircraft page on the Diamond DA40 TDI

Improved propeller drag and engine drag tuning for the Diamond DA62

Flight model handling update on the Diamond DA62. Made engine effect more important by adjusting rudder surfaces

Increased rudder stability slightly and fixed engine stall in air at low speeds on the EXTRA 330LT

Added a notch more dihedral to increase induced roll a little on the EXTRA 330LT

Fuel Pressure gauges now display correct levels of pressure on the EXTRA 330LT

Fine tune on the 103Solo Engine and implementation of engine clutch below 2100 RPM

Fixed FS Livery on Cessna Citation Longitude disappearing too early on LOD6

Corrected Pipistrel Virus SW121 flaps animation which would not properly play for negative flaps values

G3000 : Map zoom level is now kept constant between Regular and Weather map

G1000 : Airspaces are redrawn uppon change in map orientation

G3000 : Fix PFD display error when a DirectTo is requested

Fixed aircraft spawning with glasscockpits turned off randomly

Fixed FlightPlan displaying passed waypoints when canceling a DirectTo

Fixed FlightPlan guidance not re-engaging properly when DirectTo is canceled or reached

Fixed G3000 and G3X MFD TopBar displaying True Bearing instead of Magnetic

Fixed overspeed strip being too low on airspeed tape

Fixed bug where the flightplan was not displayed properly if the flight was started directly on approach

Fixed VFRMap not updating approach according to FlightPlan

Tactile glasscockpits scrollbars are bigger and can be interacted with more easily

Fixed FlightPlan guidance not re-engaging properly when DirectTo is canceled or reached

INPUT

Fixed resetting position peripheral input position when user exits the pause menu

Fixed the unresponsive specific axis on Honeycomb Bravo Throttle

Fixed default mapping for the CH Eclipse Yoke

Fixed default mapping for the CH Fighter Stick

Fixed default mapping for the CH Flight Sim Yoke

Fixed default mapping for the CH Fighter Stick Pro

Fixed default mapping for the CH Pro Pedals

Fixed default mapping for the CH Pro Throttle

Fixed default mapping for the CH Throttle Quadrant

UI

Community Folder Addons will now show up as Installed in the Content manager

SDK/DEVMODE

General:

Coherent GT’s debugger is now included in the SDK

Speed restrictions and RF center fix information is now available on airport facility procedure data via the JS facility listener

JS facility listener LOAD_* calls now return bool to indicate whether or not an ICAO can be loaded

Facilities.getMagVar added when JS facility listener is loaded which allows one to get the mag var for a given LatLongAlt

Maximum number of JS BingMap views increased from 5 to 9

Ability to intercept and mask key events has been added to the JS key event listene

Preventing the game from crashing if too many virtual netbing maps were created

Fixed the installation of 3DS Max tools

Fixed the font displayed in the release notes window

Documentation:

Creation of an Xbox X|S dedicated page in the documentation, which gathers the latest info & best practices to port content on Xbox.

Visual Effects documentation has been added along with a sample. A video tutorial will be added soon.

Major updates were made to The Project Editor section:

Updated main page with more information

New section for Project Asset Types (WIP)

New section for the various project editor menus: Project, Edit, View

Updated Marketplace Data page

Updated Export Window page

Content Configuration now has a section dedicated to Flights And Missions:

Initial documentation for Flight Plan Definitions

Initial documentation for Flight Definitions

Initial documentation for Event Trigger Definitions

Initial documentation for Weather Definitions

A page has been added documenting the new SimObject Stats window.

A page with samples to illustrate model optimisation has been added specifically for the Xbox, although the samples shown are relevant to everyone creating add-ons.

A page has been added for Submodel Merging in the 3D Models section.

The Airport Tutorial has been updated to show the Airport Wizard for Creating Or Replacing An Airport

Page on Aircraft Texture Mapping now has a section describing how to set up Ice

Page on the Package Tool XML Definitions has been updated with more information.

Page on the DA62 sample added to the Samples And Tutorials section

New engines.cfg and flight_model.cfg setting documented

Project Editor:

Renamed package inspector “+” button into “Add asset group”

In the Marketplace Data Editor, fixed a crash when loading empty thumbnail

Fixed simvar index being lost when loading a file

Disabled a false positive error message box that appeared randomly when building aircraft packages

Scenery Editor:

Fixed a crash when editing runway terraforming profile

Fixed ‘`’ char being filtered in taxiway sign content text entry.

Fixed the “add custom asset group” window which wouldn’t close when creating a new non-templated asset group

Fixed a crash when editing runway terraforming profile

Fixed the windsocks with wrong orientation

Fixed infinite loading for light presets with no mesh

Fixed issues with water polygons

Aircraft Editor:

Fixed a potential crash when converting old .air file.

Visual Effects Editor:

The Visual Effects Editor is now available! You can now create your own effects. We prepared a video tutorial and complete documentation that can be found at http://docs.flightsimulator.com!

Flight Model:

Added elevator_lift_coef, rudder_lift_coef and fuselage_lateral_cx to give aircraft creators better control over plane stability

SimConnect:

Added new SimVar “GEAR SKIDDING FACTOR”

Audio:

On Wwise Sample Project: Fixed shared IR convolution medias not loaded in remote

On Wwise Sample Project: Added Built-in Emitter & Listener cone game-parameters

KNOWN ISSUE