MSFS Sim Update 8 startklar zum Download

Nach einer etwas längeren Beta-Phase, hat Asobo heute das Sim Update 8 für den Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht. Das Update umfasst insgesamt. ca 9GB.

Versionsinfo 1.23.12.0:

Neue Marktplatz-Schnittstelle, einschließlich einer Karte mit verfügbaren Flughäfen mit verbesserter Auffindbarkeit und besserer Navigation

Der neue Spielmodus “Private Match” für Reno Air Races ist über den Content Manager verfügbar und ermöglicht die Anpassung von Flugzeugleistung, Rundenzahl, In-Race-Assists und Tageszeit

Neues optionales Propeller-Simulationssystem mit Hunderten von beweglichen Oberflächen, die den Propeller realistisch simulieren, wurde in 3 Flugzeuge implementiert. Die Cessna 152, die Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX und die Beechcraft King Air 350i verwenden jetzt das neue Propeller-Simulationssystem. Dies verbessert die Propellereffekte wie den p-Faktor, die Blattverstellung, den Luftwiderstand, usw.

Eine neue Spotlight Event Lande-Herausforderung mit der Cessna Citation CJ4, die auf dem Flughafen Reno Stead landet, steht für Sie zum Fliegen bereit

General Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash on Xbox when connecting a yoke

Fixed a crash when signing out of the Xbox live account while loading a flight

Fixed a crash in the world map

Fixed a crash when using a filter combination in the marketplace

Fixed a rare crash for waypoints that could not be found

Fixed a performance drop when the Default audio device was used

Fixed missing textures for the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner and the Cessna Citation Longitude on Xbox only

Fixed planes with new prop system crawling backwards with brakes and full throttle

Minor bug fix and text updates in Marketplace

The default binding for rudders with VR controllers has been changed to avoid input interferences with other devices such as HOTAS and prevent control freeze when hovering cockpit panels, menus and glass cockpits

Fixed position / location of in-flight menus reset themselves when returning to Cockpit view from External view in VR

Fixed animation of Prop Beta on Prop with ID value under 1

Higher stall speed have been tweaked for the Pilatus PC6

Fixed cloud save operations for FLT files

KNOWN ISSUE

If you are using a VR headset, please make sure that the V-sync option is not set lower than 60FPS to avoid negative performance impacts.

SDK/Dev mode

Removed useless console messages about files being modified in the PackagesMetadata folder

Ctrl+click now behaves as expected in the Scenery Editor

Packages should not fail to build anymore if Marketplace data is not specified

The camera is not reset to top-down view anymore when adding new objects in the Scenery Editor

Fixed “leftLighted” and “centerLighted” parsing for taxipaths in scenery editor

Creator preview now gets back one level if needed when DevMode project changes

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Ongoing performance optimization work

Lower GPU consumption when installing packages while the sim is booting

Lower GPU consumption when the main window is minimized

Fixed framerate drops on DirectX 11 when the player have multiple external windows

Navigation

VOR-DME and DME are now differentiated on the world map

Tacan channels are now shown on the world map

Weather

Improved Multi-Metar visiblity ingestion

Fix issues where Live Weather could take up to 5 minutes to download

A newly created preset on the worldmap now properly load in-game when clicking Ready To Fly

Fixed an issue where gusts could actually decrease wind intensity

Improved thickness of clouds on overcast

Fixed QNH altimeter in live weather

Fixed an issue that prevented live weather from being available at 00h00 Zulu

VIRTUAL REALITY (VR)

Several bug fixes and improvements on cockpit and panels interactions with VR controllers

Multiple throttles are controlled simultaneously with VR controllers

The yoke is not frozen anymore when a panel is hovered

Input from other peripherals are recognized while an in-flight menu is open

The toolbar is easier to reach with VR controllers

VR controllers are not detected as new device every game session

Default pilot camera position updated in several planes

Volumetric Lighting effects are fixed

HUD is not in the middle of the field of view anymore in Reno air races

Various fixes in the game flow in Reno air races

Audio

On PC, main device output and communication device output can now be managed from the options menu

Accessibility

Added Convert from Stereo to Mono Option on Xbox

Activity

Fixed some issues related to assistances that prevented unlocking some achievements (including My Way)

Weather and flight plan save data are now part of the cloud save

Always save user data when closing the game on PC, including closing the window or using Alt+F4 (local profile, logbook and data usage)

Fixed the improper failure in the Takeoff tutorial

Fixed the aircraft jolting on the runway of the First Solo Navigation tutorial

Planes

GENERAL

Fixed weather radar not updating in flight

Better ground ice formula for ice shelves on water

Added ground ice debug display in wheel debug screen

Baro Minimums are now settable through a KEY

Radio Minimums are now settable through a KEY

When selecting half bank mode on the autopilot, a green arc displays the max bank on the attitude indicator

Corrected an issue preventing the animation of Joysticks in default planes

Corrected an issue that would cause Reference Altitude Increment/Decrement commands sent by peripherals to bypass the plane-specific logic. On the Airbus A320neo this means that the plane will not immediately climb/descend to the new reference altitude

Made the ON & OFF Keys of the Nav & Taxi lights callable from Reverse Polish code

Fix scrolling mismatch between pitch scale and horizon on all Airliners’ PFD

Fix all airliners Flight Path Vector behavior

Display backup on G1000 is now functional

Fix “Don’t Sink” aural warning on GPWS equipped aircraft triggered after a touch and go

Add a Reset Tag in the panel.xml parsing

Fixed G1000 approach selection list not opening when one of the approaches available have no runway number in its name

Duplicate waypoints list is now sorted by distance on G3000

Fix G3X procedures popup not closed when Flight Plan window is closed

Active pause now effectively stopping heading indicator

New FLT parameters “tailwheel_lock” and “nosewheel_lock” implementation

Master Caution/Warning are now handled with Simvars and keys and can be exposed in SimConnect

Afterburner FX wasn’t displayed on multiplayer aircraft

Afterburner can now be enabled when using a peripheral which send increment keys, by releasing that key at max and then pressing it again

Corrected an issue that would cause the Sonic Boom sound to trigger in unwanted situations

Fixed muted ai aircraft sounds in cockpit view by using legacy or WaveData pipeline -Corrected an issue which caused external camera angles to be missing from the camera menu

Corrected an issue that would cause the cockpit camera to go outside the plane when using custom cameras

Corrected an animation issue on the inner Altitude Knob of the AS1000

Adding cfg parameters to allow plane to reset the state of the autobrake on full stop for either RTO or Autobrakes landing

Fix AP annunciation that was not going away on G1000 PFD after manual disengagement

Corrected an issue that caused the airliners to switch to a new selected altitude directly when using keybinds rather than interacting with the knob

Reduce delay when inserting Waypoint into FlightPlan from instruments

New FLT section [Hydraulic Parameters.x.0] and parameter HydraulicPressure (value in psf) added

Transponder behavior fix AS21 instrument

Reverse thrust animation fixed for all affected aircraft

Corrected an issue which caused the camera to move incorrectly in the hangar

Fixed procedures page on G1000 & G3X that could not be interacted with when an approach had been selected and automatically switches to next item in the procedure page

Added HOLD HUD VIEW & TOGGLE HUD VIEW shortcuts to the controls list, allowing to quickly access the dedicated HUD views in relevant aircraft

Garmin GPS : Prevent airport icons from flickering

Fixed payload slider sometimes couldn’t validate the change

Fixed passengers sounds being heard in cockpit view

Fixed AP warning sounds playing in unwanted situations

Fixed missing cockpit interaction foley sounds

Live traffic AI planes should now take off when applicable

New “wing_engine_wash” parameter allows to scale the effect of engine wash on wings

Added COM ACTIVE FREQ NAME and COM STANDBY FREQ NAME

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

The user can set the Minimums (Baro or Radio) and the audio cue “minimums” will be triggerred when reaching the corresponding altitude

Ground speed displays only when switching speed mode to MACH

Corrected Flaperon droping on takeoff

Track line on ND is now displayed in expanded view

Speedbrake lever behaviour correction

Fix RNAV approaches not displayed after a flight restart & fix autotune of ILS approach when selecting an airport as arrival without selecting any approach

BFMC NavRad minor label fix

Waypoints can be inserted into FlightPlan in LEGS page

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

AT/DISC button can now be interacted with

Various liveries issues fixed

Some holes in cockpit fixed

Improved wingflex on LOD5

Rain effect and icing on cabin windows improved

Various cockpit decals/holes/buttons issues fixed

“Airspeed Low” warning is now amber instead of red

Corrected an issue which caused the emissive of the Master Buttons for Cautions to be Detected as Warning and Warnings as Cautions

Add the Flight Path Vector

Activate the FPV push button

Add Vertical Speed indicator

Fix horizon line HUD visible too far left/right and up/down

Horizon line on PFD does no longer overlap with Altitude and Airspeed tapes

MFD L/R button behavior correction

Added a dedicated HUD view

Fixed HUD layout being off screen

Minor typo fix CDU Arrival page

Minor typo fix Navigation Display -FMA should properly display V/S mode when AP is off

Autopilot now uses current airspeed when switching to FL CH

Autopilot HDG HOLD no longer behaves like a toggle

SPD mode is now activable while AP is off

Corrected an issue which would cause the external power switch to display the wrong emissive values

PFD speedbug is no longer smooothed

PFD chronograph can now be reset

Fixed displaying V1, V2 and VR when spawning in air

Fixed autopilot engaging speed mode when engaging vertical speed mode

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Cabin windows icing improved

Some knobs animation issues fixed

Spoilers animations fixed

Fixed some issues on textures/decals

Airframe LODs 2 and 3 improved

Exterior lights on LOD5 added

SYS FAULT stays illuminated even if overhead lighting is set to off

Fixed various lights behavior

Fix ILS indicators on PFD to match the display of the Boeing 787-10

Corrected an issue that would cause some lights to light up the top of the aircraft when the landing gear was retracted

Airbus A320neo

Cockpit Camera collisions fixes

Various liveries issues fixed

Various minor art issues on the airframe and cockpit

Fixed Art issue on the lateral Captain panel

Disappearing landing light at distance fixed

Split the flaps-inhibit cfg parameters in an AND and an OR version, and set the aircraft to use the AND version as it should rather than the OR it is using currently

Add heading target bug on PFD

Fixed MCDU F-PLN page unable to select arrival procedure when Departure and Arrival Airports are the same

FMA goes back to initial status after aborted TakeOff

Active waypoint should be displayed in white on ND and MCU

Fixed combustion sound level in idle

Fixed Landing lights retraction

ND Weather brightness setting knob added

Update the low fuel annunciations to have realistic values

Heading/Track knob no longer de-sync when rotating quickly

Fixed panel backlight too bright

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Glass HUD draw order fix and color update

Some holes in cockpit fixed

Cockpit shadows improved

EWR instrument aliasing with distance fixed

Landing lights not bright enough fixed

Icing added

HUD now display autothrottle status

Heading selected in HSEL mode of autopilot is now updated when moving the switch

Trim reset behavior corrected

Fuelsystem rework to use all tanks

Multiple fixes: ATC approach mode behavior, aileron trim button, autoshutdown, exterior lights and AP disconnect

Pilatus PC6

Fixed G950 Compass

Fixed covered switches not moving when cover is closed

Fuel system valve fixed

Ski lever is no longer inverted

Attitude indicator bars separated

INOP markings to G950 autotrim and yawtrim added

G950 fuel quantity indicator fixed

Idle control lever set to High when flight starts on runway or airborne

Windshield heating added to defrost knob

Invisible gust lock removed from classic versions

Prop contact point added

Other changes to flight_model and minor bug fixes

Attempt to fix battery, generator and avionics power on when loading cold&dark

Classic: Fixed Avionics switch going back to ON all the time. Fixed Ignition switch on when loading cold&dark

Fixed front wheels clipping into ground on float version

Improved trim instrument with 3 gauges instead of a simple version

Fixed thermometer on the copilot slider

Fixed environment occluder on the 950

Fixed shadow propeller-Fixed camera collision

Additional minor art and texture fixes

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cockpit Camera collision fixes

Icing windows transition with distance improved

Transition between LOD 04 and 06 improved

Corrected an issue that caused the Vor2 Needle not to animate properly

Pitts S1S

Fixed various gauges issues

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Various liveries fixes

LOD transition in the cockpit improved

Airspeed Indicator fixes

Corrected the behavior of the Deice switches

Yaw damper behavior added

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Added Cabin light

Optimized LODs

Corrected an issue with the elevator trim animation

Correct direction of elevator trim tab

Cessna 152

Fixed interior lights setting

Aliasing issue in the cockpit fixed

Cessna 152 Aerobat

NAV 2 disconnected (INOP)

Outline on cockpit decals fixed

Decals moving with the ailerons fixed

Icing windows transition with distance improved

Light disapear with distance fixed

Correction icing for the right window

Icon A5

Placards & airframe model fixes

Livery issues fixed

Cockpit Camera collision fixes

Water Effect added

Cessna Citation CJ4

Airframe texture fixes

Optimized LODs

Fixed pulse lights behavior

Daher TBM 930

Cockpit camera collisions improved

Registration number issues on some liveries fixed

Corrected issue which affected the usability of the flaps lever in VR

CubCrafters XCub

Cockpit camera collision fixes

Fix baro knob on attitude backup display

Diamond DA62

LOD transition of backseats improved

Gravity Gear Extension handle added

Alternate Air handle added

Steady white navigation lights added

Added navigation lights and updated strobe lights

Fixed avionics switch not shutting off screens

Beechcraft Bonanza G36

Landing light disappearing in the distance fixed

Registration number missing fixed

World

Fixed windmills red lights intensity

Fixed sun light glowing above horizon at midnight

Fixed hangar flickering in some occasions

Fixed trees wind animation

UI

Various minor UI fixes

Better handling of non unicode gamertag in Reno and free flight. Previously, the gamertag was usually left blank in multiplayer

Peripherals

A new Tobii setting menu has been added

Fixed unable to save custom sensitivity settings for axes of Thrustmaster HOTAS One on Xbox

Fixed second hatswtich name for the Velocity one yokes

Fixed the Quickview assignments for the Honeycomb Alpha yoke default profile

SDK

Devmode

The size-on-screen computation for LOD selection has been made more accurate for close-up models. In practice, this means higher-resolution LODs will be switched to sooner, and LOD0 will always be displayed when the camera is inside the bounding sphere of the model

For glTF model texture lookups, only use the filename part of the image URI instead of the full relative path. This makes it so exporters can conform to the glTF specification without breaking texture lookups and vice-versa

Added new column ““Total Vertex Count”” which shows the sum of Static Vertex count and Skinned Vertex count in the Stat profiler. The Vertex/Max Vertex ratio column now uses this total vertex to compute the ratio

Added a new Hiding option in the Hiding menu, to hide objects with no active occurrence in Stat profiler

Fixed crash when opening a project that contains non-built packages while their installed counterpart is currently used in game

Removed Xbox LOD selection mode as it currently behaves identical to the PC version

Visual Effects Editor

Added the Rename action to the File menu

Automatically selecting new nodes after duplicating or copy-pasting nodes in the graph

BETA mode removed for the Visual Effects Editor!

Cloning an effect no longer replaces non-default material GUIDs in Output blocks

Fixed crashes when triggering an FX through the Spawner while the user’s aircraft is still being loaded

Fixed the crash when deleting one of several Emitter blocks connected to a VisualEffect block when the effect is spawned

Fixed the issues on VFX that could happen after ablock has been unlinked, then linked again

Fixed the large & blurry FX name’s display in the Spawn tab of the Template Instances/Debugger window

Removed trailing dashes in node/block creation list

Selection highlight feedback no longer mismatches the node selection after certain manipulations

SimObjects listed in the Spawn tab of the Template Instances/Debugger window now show a name instead of a number

The unit drop down menu in the SimVar node now lists all units and their various names

Fixed: Node deletion no longer deletes links outside of the selection

Node GetGroundAttribute no longer has Position child properties

Scenery editor

Added a way to add projected mesh without airport

Added missing warning “Projected Mesh exported with scaling”, same as translation and rotation

Added support to Com frequency

Improved jetway display

Apron: UV manipulation with gizmo

Control towers now keep correct hierarchy level and name upon saving and loading a Scenery file

Fixed a crash when deleting several taxipoints

Fixed a freeze when selecting the sim object list

Fixed color artifacts on ground for greenish grey (compress with more precision in grey)

Fixed light heading in light rows. Various fix for light presets

Fixed light rows not working on airports without runways

Fixed polygon based objects (Painted lines/Area, Aprons, Light row) having incorrect altitude upon loading a Scenery file

Fixed rectangle apron not updating properly after rotating them and undo

Fixed snow and cast shadow flag not applied when lods are streamed

Fixed undo/redo in the color extractor

Fixed use of control point when using Bezier Curves in the Scenery Editor

Fixed User Lights display

Improved Vasi edition

Locked child of control tower for more consistency and coherence

Made a new terraforming system available in the DevMode menu

Made rotation of squared apron cumulative with rotation of its texture to avoid weird jumps of rotation when changing both rotation of the apron and rotation of the texture

More precise rotations for runways

Polygons: Added exclude feature points. Fixed landuses lights not excluded

Quicker edition for taxiways

The right click popup doesn’t open anymore if you have no object selected, to avoid conflict with camera mouse controls

Removed obsolete options (HOLD_SHORT_XXX, XXX_ORTHO, etc) from the Painted Hatched Area ‘Type’ property

Aircraft editor

Fixed Infinite loading when using Save&Resync in the Aircraft Editor

Fixed transparency of debug window of aicraft editor

Added “Drag” and “Ground Effect” entries in the Debug menu which give access to the corresponding debug windows

3DS max exporter

Restored babylon property windows in 3dsmax plugin

Added property to the Asobo_material_UV_options schema

Improved performance of MultiExporter opening, fixed UI that stay in fron of the screen

Added possibility to disable the motion blur on a specif object in the 3dsmax renderparam material section

Added ASOBO_material_disable_motion_blur in the gltf schemas

Fixed Scattering/MipFog not applied on Glass material

Updated gizmocollision GLTF schema

Material editor

Fixed purple textures when loading a MaterialLib asset group in the DevMode

Various improvements of the Material Editor UX

Project editor

Fixed crash airport wizard. Fixed airport created with null altitude

Main & Secondary Thumbnail in Marketplace are now facultatives

Removed Name attribute from AssetPackage tags in Package Definition XMLs written by the Project Editor

Simconnect

Added new SIMCONNECT_WAYPOINT_FLAGS

Enabled AILERON and ELEVATOR event throught simconnect

Simvar watcher

Updated the simvar watcher to add the following features :

Add a search bar for Simvar names

Select default unit when a simvar is selected

Support string value request

Display only compatible units

Add Top Menu

Add a copy Value / Name / Unit when right click on a simvar request

Add Icon

Add Remove all option in contextual menu

Reno Air races