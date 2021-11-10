MSFS: PILOT’S Alicante Airport

Die Szenerie des Aeropuerto de Alicante (ICAO: LEAL) basiert auf viel Material, das PILOT’S während zahlreicher Fotosessions auf dem Flughafen sowohl innerhalb als auch außerhalb gemacht wurden. So ist eine laut Hersteller äußerst detaillierte und realitätsgetreue Rekonstruktion des realen Flughafens gelungen. Er wurde für MSFS komplett neu programmiert und enthält alle Änderungen am Flughafen seit den früheren Versionen für andere Sims.
Ab sofort für knapp 25 EUR zu haben.
MAIN FEATURES
- For Microsoft Flight Simulator
- 4K resolution textures
- hand made mesh of airport area 1m resolution
- detailled model of inner departure/arrival hall
- Accurate depiction of Elche city/Alicante city
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Realistic shadow rendition
- 3D ALS and runways lights
- Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
- And more …