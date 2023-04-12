flybywire verbessert A32NX Cockpitbeleuchtung

flybywire, unsere geliebte ‚alles für umsonst‘ Entwickler haben auf ihrer Facebook Seite darauf hingewiesen das sie die gesamte Cockpitbeleuchtung der A32NX überholt haben:

„The A32NX’s latest update includes a complete cockpit lighting system overhaul, including changes to clock power behavior, wing lights, and new glass textures. Thanks to our dedicated community of contributors, we’ve achieved a more realistic look and feel with proper reflections and ambient lighting.“

Erhältlich in den Entwicklungs- und Experimentalversionen! Gibt es alles zum downloaden auf ihre offiziellen Website: https://flybywiresim.com/a32nx/