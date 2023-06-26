FBW A320NX: Stable Release v0.10.1

Auch für die FBW A320NX gibt es heute ein kleines Update:
- [ATSU] Hoppie Telex with \n now can be received @Maximilian-Reuter (Chaoz#3065)
- [EFB] Fixed SimBridge failing to connect if remote setting is enabled then disabled – @DevonDF (Devon#9451)
- [EFB] Optimized/fixed strobe handling in aircraft presets @frankkopp (Frank Kopp)
- [EIS] Added > character to the font – @KiloEchoVictor (Kevin)
- [FLIGHTMODEL/FUEL] Update of fuel system (center tank transfer and crossfeed) – @donstim (donbikes#4084), @tracernz (Mike), @Taz5150 (TazX [Z+2]#0405)
- [FMGC] No vapp addition without wind entry @tracernz (Mike)
- [FMS] Improved robustness of ILS selection – @tracernz (Mike)
- [FMS] TO SPEEDS TOO LOW uses FQI fuel quantity after engine start to avoid spurious warnings – @tracernz (Mike)
- [LIGHTS] Fixed trim decal emissive and floods – @FinalLightNL (FinalLight#2113)
- [ND] Fix ROSE VOR/LS conditions and ILS course – @tracernz (Mike)
- [SIM] fix(sim): only show nav radio tip once @tracernz (Mike)
Update geht über den FBW Installer.