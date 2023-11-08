Erstes XPlane Developer Summit 2024 im Februar in Montreal

Nun hat XPlane auch seine ‘Con’, eine Kooperation zwischen Laminar Design und Toliss lädt zur Zeit dazu sein:

“In cooperation with ToLiss, we are excited to bring the X-Plane community together at this gathering. Included in our list of invitees are representatives from across the flight simulation/aviation sector – hardware manufacturers, add-on developers, retail partners, professional users/integrators, pilots and content creators.

We see this event as a great opportunity to both network across the industry and learn more about the future of X-Plane technology. Our team, including Austin Meyer, Ben Supnik and Chris Serio, will reveal new features, next-gen formats for art/scenery design and new systems to make add-on developers’ work both easier and more rewarding. Also on the agenda will be time to answer your specific questions about existing technology, hear your proposals for the future of the platform and learn how Laminar can foster closer collaboration across the community. “

Die Details:

2.–4. Februar 2024

Hotel Nelligan, Montreal, QC

Cocktails am Freitag (Ankunft bis 16 Uhr), Konferenz ganztägig am Samstag, Abreise am Sonntag um 15 Uhr

750 USD, inklusive Unterkunft, Cocktailempfang und den meisten gemeinsamen Mahlzeiten

“Registrierungslink – sichern Sie sich Ihren Platz und helfen Sie uns bei der Gestaltung der Agenda, indem Sie uns mitteilen, was Sie von dieser Veranstaltung mitnehmen möchten

Die Plätze sind begrenzt und die Anmeldung wird Anfang Januar geschlossen, sofern die Kapazität es zulässt. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, lassen Sie es uns wissen – wir freuen uns auf Ihren Besuch!”