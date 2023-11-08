Facebook-f Youtube Tiktok Discord

Erstes XPlane Developer Summit 2024 im Februar in Montreal

Nun hat XPlane auch seine ‘Con’, eine Kooperation zwischen Laminar Design und Toliss lädt zur Zeit dazu sein:

“In cooperation with ToLiss, we are excited to bring the X-Plane community together at this gathering. Included in our list of invitees are representatives from across the flight simulation/aviation sector – hardware manufacturers, add-on developers, retail partners, professional users/integrators, pilots and content creators. 

We see this event as a great opportunity to both network across the industry and learn more about the future of X-Plane technology. Our team, including Austin Meyer, Ben Supnik and Chris Serio, will reveal new features, next-gen formats for art/scenery design and new systems to make add-on developers’ work both easier and more rewarding. Also on the agenda will be time to answer your specific questions about existing technology, hear your proposals for the future of the platform and learn how Laminar can foster closer collaboration across the community. “

Die Details:

  • 2.–4. Februar 2024
  • Hotel Nelligan, Montreal, QC
  • Cocktails am Freitag (Ankunft bis 16 Uhr), Konferenz ganztägig am Samstag, Abreise am Sonntag um 15 Uhr
  • 750 USD, inklusive Unterkunft, Cocktailempfang und den meisten gemeinsamen Mahlzeiten

Registrierungslink – sichern Sie sich Ihren Platz und helfen Sie uns bei der Gestaltung der Agenda, indem Sie uns mitteilen, was Sie von dieser Veranstaltung mitnehmen möchten

Die Plätze sind begrenzt und die Anmeldung wird Anfang Januar geschlossen, sofern die Kapazität es zulässt. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, lassen Sie es uns wissen – wir freuen uns auf Ihren Besuch!”

Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
MK Studios updated Kangerlussuaq BGSF
MSFS

MK Studios updated Kangerlussuaq BGSF

by Miguel Blaufuks
10. November 2023
Neue Version des Airbus A339X veröffentlicht
MSFS

Neue Version des Airbus A339X veröffentlicht

by Miguel Blaufuks
11. November 2023
Stealthy Duck – Flughäfen in Cape Cod, Massachusetts für MSFS 
MSFS

Stealthy Duck – Flughäfen in Cape Cod, Massachusetts für MSFS 

by Miguel Blaufuks
29. Oktober 2023
X-Plane 12.08 Beta-Update veröffentlicht – Neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen
X-PLANE

X-Plane 12.08 Beta-Update veröffentlicht – Neue Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen

by Miguel Blaufuks
8. November 2023
Neues von ini: KPSP Palm Springs veröffentlicht
MSFS

Neues von ini: KPSP Palm Springs veröffentlicht

by Mikko Reitz
23. Oktober 2023
EU-Ziel: LEXJ Seve Ballesteros–Santander MSFS von BMW
MSFS

EU-Ziel: LEXJ Seve Ballesteros–Santander MSFS von BMW

by Miguel Blaufuks
19. Oktober 2023
0
Würden uns über deine Meinung freuen!x