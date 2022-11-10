Dreistrahliges Dickbleck: SkySimulations bringt MD-11 in den MSFS

FSX- und P3D-Piloten haben bereits ihre Freunde an der McDonnell Douglas MD-11 – nun hat Entwickler SkySimulations das verdiente Schlachtross auch für den MSFS bereitgestellt. Dort trägt das Produkt die Bezeichnung “V3”, was recht klar auf eine Portierung hinweist. Allerdings verspricht der Hersteller angesichts der Feature-List (siehe Ende des Artikels) eine deutlich tiefere Simulation als bei den Addons für die Konkurrenz- bzw. Vorgänger-Plattformen.

Bis Airbus in den 1990er Jahren richtig Fahrt aufnahm und zum größten Konkurrenten von Boeing wurde, mischte McDonnell Douglas ebenfalls groß im Flugzeugmarkt mit. Das Vorzeigeprodukt DC10 war bekannt, aber auch berüchtigt. Viele Zwischenfälle und Abstürze gaben dem zwischenzeitlich weltweit zweithäuftigsten Großraumflugzeug einen schlechten Ruf.

Die MD11 wurde als Nachfolger der DC10 entwickelt und übernahm das Konzept des Dreistrahlers mit einer Turbine im Seitenleitwerk. Sie war länger als ihr Vorgänger und besaß vor allem ein Glascockpit, was den Ingenieursplatz überflüssig machte und die nötige Besatzungsgröße auf zwei Piloten verringerte.

Der Erfolg war allerdings, zumindest im Passagiersektor, eher durchwachsen. Die Konkurrenzmodelle von Airbus, mit denen man in der Entwicklungsphase der MD11 zwischenzeitlich noch eine Kooperation geprüft hatte, zeigten sich wirtschaftlich günstiger. Statt angedachter 300 Exemplare liefen nur 200 MD11 vom Band, die letzten bereits unter dem Dach von Boeing, die McDonnell Douglas inzwischen geschluckt hatten. Der letzte Passagierflug fand 2014 für KLM statt. Als Frachtvariante sind jedoch bis heute noch über 100 MD11 weiterhin im Einsatz.

Die beiden Varianten bieten SkySimulations nun bei ihrem Addon; jeweils wahlweise mit Pratt&Whitney oder General Electric-Triebwerken. Das digitale Flugzeuge wurde von echten Airline-Piloten getestet, die beratend zur Seite standen. Für die Sounds wurde das Originaltriebwerk aufgezeichnet. Hydraulik und Elektrik sollen komplett simuliert sein, alle Funktionen des realen Autopiloten sollen sich im digitalen Abbild wiederfinden.

Wer davon angefixt ist und nun auch im MSFS mit der Kraft der drei Strahlen in den Himmel steigen möchte, muss dafür gut 68€ auf den Tisch legen – beispielsweise im Simmarket.

Für die weitere Kaufberatung hier nun die vollständige Feature-Liste des Entwicklers:

MCDONNELL DOUGLAS MD-11 V3.0 MSFS2020

-AIRCRAFT

• State of the art replica of the aircraft.

• 4 different models.

-MD-11 PASSENGER

• GE CF6-80

-• PW PW4460

-MD-11 FREIGHTER

• GE CF6-80

• PW PW4460

• MSFS native custom decals.

• Dynamic flexible wings.

• High resolucion textures.

• 3D Fan Blades.

• MSFS native icing effects.

• Physically Based Rendering (PBR) TEXTURES.

• Fully operational 3-position landing lights (retracted, extended off and extended on).

• Every detail of the aircraft is accurately modeled.

• 3D modeled Pitots, Static probes, Static ports.

• Operational wipers (4 positions Park-Int-Slow-Fast).

• Animated thrust reversers.

-GROUND SUPPORT

• Cargo loaders.

• MSFS interactive points support.

• Catering, Stairs and Fuel Trucks.

-MAINTENANCE MODE

• Engines Cowlings.

• Landing gear Doors.

• Tail Cone.

• Wx Radar.

-FLIGHT DYNAMICS

• Flight Dynamics tested by real airline pilots and performance based on many real-world comparisons.

• Fully reliable in flight, performance and climb manuals.

• Perfectly simulated weight and Balance according to the weight and balance manual.

-VIRTUAL COCKPIT

– PRECISELY DESIGNED VIRTUAL COCKPIT.

• 3D INSTRUMENTS.

• LIGHT EFFECTS

-Integral Lights.

-Flood Lights- FCP, PANEL-PEDESTAL and Overhead.

-Floors Light, BriefCase, Map and Dome Lights.

• Realistic high resolution baked textures.

• Highly detailed, fully operational and animated virtual cockpit.

• Captain’s and First Officer’s windows, accurately modeled and animated with their mechanisms.

• All switches, handles, screws, bolts and knobs are modeled in 3D.

• Animated Main/Service exit doors and cargo bay doors.

• Transparent and Reflective windows.

• Sun shades.

• Movable sun screens.

• Hundreds of animations, almost every part of the VC that can move, will move.

-SOUNDS

• Engine Sounds.

• The sound package is fully native MSFS, taking full advantage of all new features.

• Complete Engine sound package, recorded during engine run test, outside and inside the aircraft.

• GPWS, warning and Caution sounds.

• Virtual Copilot Sounds.

• Takeoff configuration and warnings sounds.

-AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS

• All systems with AUTO and Manual Mode.

-AIR CONDITIONING AND PRESSURIZATION

• Complete Pneumatic System with Auto and Manual mode.

• Fully simulated Air conditioning system.

• Cockpit and cabin temperature control.

• Fully simulated pressurization system.

-APU

• Fully Operational APU.

• Realistic start and shutdown procedures.

-AUTOFLIGHT

• Multiple autopilot modes.

-Pitch- Hold, PROF/VNAV (FMS), FLC, Altitude Hold, Altitude Select, Vertical Speed, Glideslope and GA.

-Speed- Hold, Select and FMS Speed.

-Roll- VOR, LOC, HDG Hold, HDG Sel and HOLD and LNAV(FMS).

-Realistic FMA annunciation.

-COMMUNICATIONS

• VHF COMM with so called MD-11 head systems with VHF1, CHF2, VHF3, HF1, and HF2.

• NAV and ADF managed by the FMC.

• Audio management.

-ELECTRICAL

• Fully simulated Electrical system, AC and DC systems.

• Automatic or manual Electric management.

• Multiple power sources (Engines, GPU or APU).

• Operational Ground power.

-FMS

• Operative Flight Management Computer FMC.

• Lateral Navigation (LNAV) Integrated with NAV function.

• Vertical Navigation (VNAV) Integrated with PROF and FMS SPEED function.

• Thrust management.

• Up-to-date AIRAC cycles (via MSFS database).

• SID and STAR.

-FUEL

• Fully operational fuel system.

• Automatic or manual fuel management (Tranfer, Cross-feed and burn scheduling.

• CG management via fuel transfer according to scheduling tables.

• Realistic scheduling of fuel load and fuel consumption.

-HYDRAULIC SYSTEM

• Fully simulated hydraulic system.

• Three engine driven hydraulic systems with fully simulated reversible motor pumps.

• ADG and electric back-up system.

• Automatic or manual Hydraulic management.

• Direct interaction with aircraft control surfaces and components as a function of the existing pressure.

-EFB

There are two EFBs that will help manage the fuel, payload, doors and ground equipment.

• Set fuel quantity according to fuel schedule.

• Adjust the payload in the cabin and cargo holds (passenger and cargo configurations).

• Monitor CG for proper weight and balance.

• Control each door, maintenance mode and ground equipment.

-MISCELLANEOUS

• Flight operations manual.

• Checklist PDF.

• Speeds PDF.

• Multiple indoor and outdoor camera presets.

• MSFS native and interactive Checklist.

-LIVERIES-

PASSENGER

•Alitalia

•Delta Airlines

•Finnair

•Garuda Indonesia

•Japan Airlines

•KLM

•Korean Air

•LTU

•Saudi Arabia

•Swissair

•Thai Airways

•Varig

-FREIGHTER-

•EVA Air

•Korean Air Cargo

•FEDEX

•LUFTHANSA Cargo

•MartinAir

•UPS

•Western Global