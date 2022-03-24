Drei-Punkt-Eins – meins?

JustSim hat den Airport Innsbruck aktualisiert. Angepasst wurden die NAV und ILS Daten, das GSX Profil und weitere Updates und Fixes. Wer eine Vorgängerversion für PREPAR3D gekauft hatte, der bekommt einen Rabatt. Neukunden sind mit knapp 20 EUR dabei.
Here is a list of changes:
Nav data and ILS was update
New GSX data settings
Any minor updates and fix
Features:
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures.
- Fully AI traffic compatible.
- Excellent night effects.
- Optimized for excellent performance.
- Inclusion of manual in PDF format.
- Many animated custom ground vehicles.
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting.
- Automatic season change for vegatation, photobackground
- Realistic reflections during rain
- Realistic reflection on glass
- Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad 3D
- Dynamic lighting of the apron
- fully compatible with FTX Global openLC Europe and FTX Global Vector