Drei-Punkt-Eins – meins?

JustSim hat den Airport Innsbruck aktualisiert. Angepasst wurden die NAV und ILS Daten, das GSX Profil und weitere Updates und Fixes. Wer eine Vorgängerversion für PREPAR3D gekauft hatte, der bekommt einen Rabatt. Neukunden sind mit knapp 20 EUR dabei.

Here is a list of changes:

Nav data and ILS was update

New GSX data settings

Any minor updates and fix

Features: