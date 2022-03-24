PREPAR3D bekommt ein neues Ziel in Portugal

MK STUDIOS hat den Ponta Delgada – João Paulo II Airport (ICAO: LPPD) für PREPAR3D veröffentlich. Zuerst war der internationale Flughafen für den Microsoft Flight Simulator erschienen. Für knapp 19 EUR bekommt man einen ordentlichen Flughafen inklusive der Flughafenumgebung und die Ponta Delgada City. Das AddOn belegt 4 GB auf der Platte.
Wer die Version für den MSFS im simMarket bereits erstanden hat, der kann für knapp 12 EUR ein Upgrade erwerben.
Features:
- A fully detailed rendition of Ponta Delgada airport and its surroundings,
- Up to date ground layout and stands,
- Satellite coverage of the airport area and Ponta Delgada city,
- Mesh coverage for the whole island,
- Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
- Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
- Custom objects placed around the airport,
- Accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation,
- PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
- Full PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
- Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
- Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway centerline lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time-based visibility conditions,
- Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
Moin,
habe ich was verpasst? MKStudios hatte doch LPPD längst veröffentlicht ? Über Orbx hatte ich das Anfang 2021 gekauft und war nicht überzeugt, bis heute nicht. Meiner Ansicht nach überhaupt nicht das gewohnte Niveau. Ist das jetzt eine andere Version ?
VG
Thomas