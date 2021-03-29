BETA Tester gesucht!

Das Projekt “Crew Manager for MSFS” ist aktuell noch im BETA Status und sucht Tester. Er soll später kostenlos nutzbar sein und als OpenSource angeboten werden. Die Architektur besteht aus einem kleinen Stück Clientsoftware die eine Website generiert mit der virtuelle Piloten die Software steuern können. Das Projekt ist noch in der Entwicklung – ein paar Funktionen sind aber schon nachzulesen:
- Intuitive and modern interface which runs on a second device, freeing up your primary screen for the cockpit and avoids tabbing between programs
- 10,000 persistent travellers with names, realistic AI-generated photos, needs, frequent flyer status, likes and dislikes – get to know your regulars on your routes. And they get to know you too – give them a bumpy ride and they might not look forward to your next flight.
- Passenger needs modelled in real-time: hunger, thirst, bathroom need, boredom, etc – if you leave the seatbelt sign on for too long passengers will start to get restless; forget to start the drinks service and they’ll get thirsty.
- Natural language processing: command your crew by just asking for what you want. No commands to learn or menus to click through.
- Advanced voice recognition powered by Google Cloud means no typing if you don’t want to – just speak. Works right in the browser with nothing to install.
- Fly any equipment or build your own
- Intuitive seat map editor which updates and displays results in real-time right in the browser: editing XML is so 2002
Wer sich an der BETA beteiligen will, der findet auf der Website (https://crewmanager.live/) weitere Informationen.