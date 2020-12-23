A2A B-17 G nun in P3Dv4/5 fliegbar

Fourth Generation Accu-Sim lives and breathes under the hood

Piston combustion engine modelling. Air comes in, it mixes with fuel and ignites, parts move, heat up, and all work in harmony to produce the wonderful sound of a big radial engine. Now the gauges look beneath the skin of your aircraft and show you what Accu-Sim is all about.

Airflow, density, and it’s temperature not only affect the way your aircraft flies, but how the internal systems operate.

Real-world conditions affect system conditions, including engine temperatures and authentic cowl flap management.

Use intercooler flaps to cool Carburettor Air Temperatures (CAT), as high temperatures can adversely affect engine performance while low temperatures can lead to carburettor icing.

Spark plugs can clog and eventually foul if the engine is allowed to idle too low for too long. Throttling up an engine with oil-soaked spark plugs can help clear them out and smoke will pour out of exhausts as oil is burned off.

Overheating can cause scoring of cylinder head walls which could ultimately lead to failure if warnings are ignored and overly abused.

On hot summer days, you will need to pay very close attention to your systems, possibly expediting your take-off to avoid overheating due to radiant ground heat.

Accu-Sound now allows for a direct connection to the Accu-Sim and P3D physics engine with airflow through the airframe, windows, structural creaks, bumps, jolts etc. with over 500 sounds in all.

Engine vibrations travel through the airframe. Front pilots panel is mounted on 6 shock mounts.

Authentic component drag. Drop your gear, deploy your flaps, or just try a dive, and listen to your airframe. It’s all there and it’s all real.

System failures. For example, if you deploy your flaps at too high of a speed, you will likely hear the flap motor stressing against the forces. Using bad habits like this can lead to a shorter life of components.

Total audible cockpit made with recordings from the actual aircraft. Before you fly, enjoy clicking everything.

Primer system modelled. Accu-Sim monitors the amount of fuel injected and its effectiveness to start the engine. Roughly 2-4 shots needed in hot weather and 4-8 in cold weather.

Authentic battery. The battery capacity is based on temperature. The major draw comes from engine starting.

Oil pressure system is affected by oil viscosity (oil thickness). Oil viscosity is affected by oil temp and oil dilution level. Now when you start the engine, you need to be careful and not raise RPM too much until oil temp is high enough to give proper oil pressure. If you raise RPM too high on a cold engine, especially very cold, oil pressure can raise to over 150psi. Oil pump failure can result. Also, extended inverted flight (negative g) can uncover the oil sump and reduce oil pressure. Do not fly in a negative g situation for more than 5 seconds.

Oxygen starvation (hypoxia) is modelled. Just take off and climb without oxygen to see.

Experience realistic start-up’s with an authentic inertia starter. Wind it up and engage.