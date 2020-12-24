Version 11.51r1 für X-Plane ist raus

Laminar Research hat noch schnell vor Weihnachten den Release Candidate 1 der Version 11.51 für X-Plane veröffentlicht.
Die neue Version enthält über 2200 neue oder überarbeitete Flughäfen. Ausserdem wurden eine Menge Fehlerbehungen getätigt (Bug Fixes). Leider gibt es aber auch noch ein paar ungelöste Probleme (Known Issues).
Bug Fixes
Release Candidate 1
- Fixed FMS file not working with X-airports with 7-letter custom ID.
- Actually remove deprecated airports.
- Find orphaned approach transitions that dangle at the end of EGLL.dat in Navigraph cycle 2013.
- Recognize more circling approaches.
- XSG-11071 Misaligned ILS at NZAA.
- XPD-11048 Can’t use ext visuals without the aircraft of the master machine in Vulkan.
- XPD-11079 Fixed inverted normal maps in Vulkan/Metal with HDR off.
- XPD-11092 Fixed cylindrical projection not working on multi-monitor with Vulkan.
Beta 3
- Gateway airports approved as of Nov. 24 added.
- Networking fixes:
- Support clients talking across different IP protocols.
- Fixed erroneous messages about not receiving/replying from exvis machines.
- Fix for potential crash when changing roles.
- XPD-7986 Rain now displays correctly in multimonitor.
Beta 2
- Additional log info to investigate issues with Reverb G2 controllers.
- Additional diagnostics via Aftermath for investigating device loss crashes (requires Nvidia driver 457.09).
- Portuguese translation updated.
- XPD-10194 Updated docs & override datarefs for sling object.
- XPD-11031 Nvidia driver crash in OGL when accessing settings.
Beta 1
- Updated translations for most languages.
- Updated & additional joystick config files.
- Device loss crashes on Vulkan/Windows should be less frequent.
- XPD-10617 CTD when using “regenerate icons for current aircraft (and livery).
- XPD-10836 Device loss crashes on Metal/Mac should be less frequent.
- XPD-11003 Metal has been disabled for Nvidia-based Macs on 10.15 because it hangs.
- XPD-11025 Plane Maker 11.50 breaks the .acf file when periods are changed to commas.
- XPD-11028 Crash in the map.
- XPD-11030 Switching liveries a couple of times crashes X-Plane.
- XPD-11036 Fixed broken mouse cursor in 3-d cockpit with LDR and OGL.
- XPD-11038 Fixed washed out GL movie capture.
- XPD-11044 Fixed missing runway outlines on map.
- XPD-11047 Fixed option for edge blending with no warping.
- XPD-11069 Loading flight plans fails after loading a checklist.
- XPD-10832 Added camera permission string for third party apps