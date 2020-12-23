simFlight.DE
Nochmal drei neue Airports für MSFS – Bastia, A Coruña und Montpellier

Kurz vor Weihnachten gibt es nochmal drei Neuerscheinungen für den MSFS 2020: Bastia-Poretta (ICAO: LFKB) von Orbx Simulation Systems, A Coruña (ICAO: LECO) von TDM Scenery Design und Montpellier (ICAO: LFMT) von Pilot Experience Sim.

Der Flughafen Bastia-Poretta liegt 20 km südlich von Bastia im Nordosten von Korsika und besitzt eine Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 16/34 mit 2520m Länge).

Die Szenerie kann für gute 15 Euro bei Orbx erworben werden.

Features:

  • Highly detailed rendition of Bastia-Poretta Airport
  • Custom ground poly (projected mesh) for complete accuracy
  • Innovated dynamic lighting techniques
  • Custom GSE & static aircraft
  • Incredibly detailed airside & landside areas
  • Complete PBR textures
  • From developer Matteo Veneziani

Die zweite Neuerscheinung der Flughafen A Coruña liegt 8 km südlich der gleichnamigen Stadt im Nordwesten von Spanien. Auch er hat nur eine Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 03/21 mit 2188m Länge).

Dieses Add-on kann im Moment direkt bei TDM Scenery Design für ca 14 Euro erstanden werden.

Features:

  • variety of static models
  • numerous 3D buildings on the outskirts of the airport
  • future update is planned with several buildings and the Depor Stadium
  • PBR texturing detailed modelling and terraforming
  • animated jetways
  • accurate AFCAD for AI traffic

Der dritte Neuling, der Flughafen Montpellier (ICAO: LFMT) liegt 12 km südöstlich der Stadt an der französischen Mittelmeerküste. Er bietet zwei Parallelbahnen: Rwy 13L/31R mit 2600m und 13R/31L mit 1100m Länge.

Diese Szenerie kann bei simMarket für gute 18 Euro gekauft werden.

Features:

  • ​PESIM Central ( online updates)
  • Friendly FPS
  • New AFCAD 2020
  • Custom ground poly using new FS20 tools
  • HD PBR textures
  • Full custom HD design (handmade)
  • 100% PBR Realistic HD modelization of the buildings.
  • PBR static Falcon 1000 (Azur Poly)
  • PBR static 767 UPS
  • PBR static ESMA Mercure 100
  • PBR static EC-145SC
  • Sloped runway and realistic terrain profile
  • Added custom local vegetation
  • Realistic airport representation
  • Added night textures
  • Added dynamic spot lights
  • Added custom PBR vehicles
  • Added custom library objects
  • Replaced Windsocks

