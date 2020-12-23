Nochmal drei neue Airports für MSFS – Bastia, A Coruña und Montpellier

Kurz vor Weihnachten gibt es nochmal drei Neuerscheinungen für den MSFS 2020: Bastia-Poretta (ICAO: LFKB) von Orbx Simulation Systems, A Coruña (ICAO: LECO) von TDM Scenery Design und Montpellier (ICAO: LFMT) von Pilot Experience Sim.
Der Flughafen Bastia-Poretta liegt 20 km südlich von Bastia im Nordosten von Korsika und besitzt eine Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 16/34 mit 2520m Länge).
Die Szenerie kann für gute 15 Euro bei Orbx erworben werden.
Features:
- Highly detailed rendition of Bastia-Poretta Airport
- Custom ground poly (projected mesh) for complete accuracy
- Innovated dynamic lighting techniques
- Custom GSE & static aircraft
- Incredibly detailed airside & landside areas
- Complete PBR textures
- From developer Matteo Veneziani
Die zweite Neuerscheinung der Flughafen A Coruña liegt 8 km südlich der gleichnamigen Stadt im Nordwesten von Spanien. Auch er hat nur eine Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 03/21 mit 2188m Länge).
Dieses Add-on kann im Moment direkt bei TDM Scenery Design für ca 14 Euro erstanden werden.
Features:
- variety of static models
- numerous 3D buildings on the outskirts of the airport
- future update is planned with several buildings and the Depor Stadium
- PBR texturing detailed modelling and terraforming
- animated jetways
- accurate AFCAD for AI traffic
Der dritte Neuling, der Flughafen Montpellier (ICAO: LFMT) liegt 12 km südöstlich der Stadt an der französischen Mittelmeerküste. Er bietet zwei Parallelbahnen: Rwy 13L/31R mit 2600m und 13R/31L mit 1100m Länge.
Diese Szenerie kann bei simMarket für gute 18 Euro gekauft werden.
Features:
- PESIM Central ( online updates)
- Friendly FPS
- New AFCAD 2020
- Custom ground poly using new FS20 tools
- HD PBR textures
- Full custom HD design (handmade)
- 100% PBR Realistic HD modelization of the buildings.
- PBR static Falcon 1000 (Azur Poly)
- PBR static 767 UPS
- PBR static ESMA Mercure 100
- PBR static EC-145SC
- Sloped runway and realistic terrain profile
- Added custom local vegetation
- Realistic airport representation
- Added night textures
- Added dynamic spot lights
- Added custom PBR vehicles
- Added custom library objects
- Replaced Windsocks