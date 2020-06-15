TorqueSim updatet BN-2 Islander auf Version 1.1.0

Verbesserungen für den Inselhüpfer: Die Macher der BN-2 Islander für X-Plane haben ihr Payware-Addon auf Version 1.1.0 geupdatet. In das neueste Addon seien laut TorqueSim Feedback der Community eingeflossen neben einer Überarbeitung der Texturen, Sounds und Systemen. Das GTN750 und GTN 650 von RealityXP kann jetzt auch mit dem Zweimot gentzt werden:
New Features and Improvements
- RealityXP GTN 750/GTN 650 Integration
- Revamped FMOD Sound Pack
- New engine/prop noises
- Revamped switch and internal noise
- Custom “headset” simulation with adjustable noise cancellation
- [IS-351] – Panel Shake/Vibrations
- [IS-309] – Mechanical Hobbs meter/tacho in 3D
- [IS-346] – Placard with flaps speeds
- [IS-332] – Add ability to open plugin menu from plugins bar at top instead of only side tab
- [IS-295] – Avitab integration
Improvements and Bug Fixes
- [IS-241] – Carb Temperature Gauge animation jumping
- [IS-264] – Gyro CW/CCW switch motor should play until switch is released
- [IS-265] – Gyro Slave/Free switch has no sound for ‘slave’
- [IS-282] – Landing light fix
- [IS-285] – Radio channel selector lights fix
- [IS-286] – Bose A20 Headset improvements
- [IS-312] – [AFM-114] VOR and HSI behavior
- [IS-320] – VOR 2 Glideslope reversed
- [IS-326] – Mags / Door Interlock
- [IS-327] – BN-2 VR bugs
- [IS-329] – Stall alarm not audible when the headset is worn
- [IS-333] – KFC225 ARM and VS buttons correct order
- [IS-342] – Exterior lights issues
- [IS-345] – Autopilot working with avionics off
- [IS-347] – HDG / NAV flags reversed on HSI
- [IS-352] – o-540-e4c5.obj reduction
- [IS-353] – furnishings_2.obj reduction
- [IS-321] – Brake Lines missing proper normal data
- [IS-331] – Create .snd file changes for new manipulators
- [IS-343] – Change annunciator brightness to run from 0-1 rather than 0-2
- [IS-350] – Add utility light power commands
- [IS-354] – animated prop governor control arm
- [IS-361] – Smoothed datarefs for the sunshades on the overhead panel
- [IS-291] – Add cockpit utility light (moveable)
- [IS-294] – Update manual with cruise data, fuel flows, etc
- [IS-306] – Add brightness switch and test button to annunciator panel
- [IS-322] – Set flight model CHT min/max
- [IS-323] – Change cowl flap lock
- [IS-337] – Add persist to Ammeter knob
- [IS-338] – Hide-able interior glass to remove reflections
- [IS-357] – Update GUI
- [IS-289] – Make custom audio panel datarefs
- [IS-299] – Optimize 3d vertex counts
- [IS-300] – Optimize textures
- [IS-315] – Cabin light can turn on without battery power
- [IS-316] – Pax notices can turn on without battery power
- [IS-319] – Utility lights
- [IS-334] – Add Door Interlock Sound
- [IS-349] – Make avitab datarefs persist
- [IS-358] – Switch wording for glass reflections
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar