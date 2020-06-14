simFlight.DE
Dreamliner mit Co-Pilot: FS2Crew für die 787 ist da

FS2Crew ist jetzt auch für die QualityWings 787 verfügbar. Mit Button- und Voice-Control ermöglicht esdas Addon, die Cockpit-Prozeduren im Dreamliner-Cockpit mit Hilfe eines virtuellen Co-Piloten noch realistischer nachzustellen. Das Addon ist jetzt für 40 Euro im Simmarket zu haben und ist mit der P3D4-, P3D5- und FSX-Version des QualityWings-Addons kompatibel.

Features:

  • Voice and Button Control options
  • Procedures modelled on real-world 787 procedures from a current 787 First Officer
  • Seemless integration with the Electronic Checklist System and the aircraft
  • Real 787 Checklists and Flows
  • Multiple config options for flight customization
  • Turn-arounds
  • FA and ground crew integration
  • Cabin PAs
  • Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
  • Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

