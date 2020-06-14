Dreamliner mit Co-Pilot: FS2Crew für die 787 ist da

FS2Crew ist jetzt auch für die QualityWings 787 verfügbar. Mit Button- und Voice-Control ermöglicht esdas Addon, die Cockpit-Prozeduren im Dreamliner-Cockpit mit Hilfe eines virtuellen Co-Piloten noch realistischer nachzustellen. Das Addon ist jetzt für 40 Euro im Simmarket zu haben und ist mit der P3D4-, P3D5- und FSX-Version des QualityWings-Addons kompatibel.
Features:
- Voice and Button Control options
- Procedures modelled on real-world 787 procedures from a current 787 First Officer
- Seemless integration with the Electronic Checklist System and the aircraft
- Real 787 Checklists and Flows
- Multiple config options for flight customization
- Turn-arounds
- FA and ground crew integration
- Cabin PAs
- Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
- Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
