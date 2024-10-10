Facebook-f Youtube Tiktok Discord

Weiter geht’s – Fenix mit einem neuen Update + neue CFM-Variante

Erst vor zwei Tagen veröffentlichte Fenix Simulations für ihre A320-Familie ein neues Update (wir berichten). Nun gibt es eine weitere Aktualisierung auf Version 2.2.0.421, wie Aamir Thacker auf dem hauseigenen Discord Server bekannt gibt.

Die Entwickler der A321 haben auf Community-Feedback reagiert und die Engine vom CFM56-5B2 auf die leistungsstärkere CFM56-5B3 gewechselt. Dieses neue Triebwerk bietet einen zusätzlichen Schub von 2000 lbf (10 kN) und ist der stärkste CFM-Motor, der an einem A32X CEO verbaut wurde. Auch das A321-Simbrief-Profile wurde bereits entsprechend angepasst. Zudem wurden Verbesserungen zur Behebung der Autorotationsprobleme und zur allgemeinen Tuning des Flugverhaltens umgesetzt.

Das vollständige Changelog lautet wie folgt:

Avionics and Systems

  • Added an lvar for whether jet pumps are installed
  • Switched loadsheets from using the SimBrief planned aircraft registration to the actual aircraft registration
  • Fixed CF track intercept bug
  • Fixed MCDU THR RED/ACC values not being rounded correctly
  • Fixed certain characters breaking the formatting on the DCDU

EFB

  • Added persistence of chart zoom levels and positions (just within the current session)
  • Added CFM56-5B3 takeoff performance data
  • Added ability to switch between CDU1 and CDU2 in the Web MCDU
  • Added highlights to mass and balance fields when they will exceed MZFW and MTOW
  • Improved readability of pop-up dialogs in dark environments
  • Made error messages less ambiguous (less “server error”)
  • Fixed differences between system- and EFB-reported green dot speed
  • Fixed map and charts using magnetic heading
  • Fixed incorrect landing wind component in regions with high magnetic variation
  • Fixed flights showing as diverted after a turnaround
  • Fixed callsign being padded to four digits rather than three
  • Fixed malformed UI on planned numbers dialog when cargo input is clicked
  • Fixed EFB charging when PILOT OUTLET CB is popped

Flight and Engine Models

  • Replaced CFM56-5B2 with CFM56-5B3 engines on the A321
  • Attempted an autorotation fix
