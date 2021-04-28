Speed in style

Milviz hat die 180 EVO für PREPAR3D v5 veröffentlicht. Das futuristische Low-Drag-High-Lift-Design der 180 EVO macht sie zu einem besonderen Turboprop. Die 180 EVO ist mit zwei FADEC-gesteuerten Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-66B-Turboprops mit einer Leistung von je 850 shp (Shaft Horsepower) ausgestattet. Sie hat eine maximale Reichweite von über 1.400 nm, eine maximale Flughöhe von 41.000 ft und eine maximale Reisegeschwindigkeit von 402kts.
[…] Our goal is to create an immersive, true-to-life experience for any simulator pilot, regardless of experience. Choose to fly the 180 EVO by the book, or simply jump in and fly – it’s your choice! […]
Auszug aus der produktbeschreibung
Für knapp 60 EUR im simMarket.
Die Milviz 180 EVO verfügt über eine voll funktionsfähige Emulation der Maschine und bietet damit die perfekte Möglichkeit, sich mit den Systemen vertraut zu machen. Auch das Wetterradar MilViz WX Advantage ist mit integriert und kann je nach Präferenz ein- oder abgeschaltet werden.
Special Features:
- Fully featured FMS, including SID/STAR support, airway support, performance entry, LNAV and VNAV, and many extended features
- Fully featured PL21, including radars, checklists, composite mode
- Faithfully reproduced systems and avionics, including checklist functionality
- Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS+)
- Custom RealLight night lighting, landing lights and custom effects
- WX Advantage Weather Radar
- Includes 5 highly detailed liveries
- True to life turboprop emulation with accurately modelled PT6A-66B behaviours
- High fidelity sound environment
- High quality external model with high resolution PBR textures
- High quality internal model complete with custom 3D gauges
- Highly detailed product manuals included
Note: This release does not include a chart viewer system