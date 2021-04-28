Speed in style

Milviz hat die 180 EVO für PREPAR3D v5 veröffentlicht. Das futuristische Low-Drag-High-Lift-Design der 180 EVO macht sie zu einem besonderen Turboprop. Die 180 EVO ist mit zwei FADEC-gesteuerten Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-66B-Turboprops mit einer Leistung von je 850 shp (Shaft Horsepower) ausgestattet. Sie hat eine maximale Reichweite von über 1.400 nm, eine maximale Flughöhe von 41.000 ft und eine maximale Reisegeschwindigkeit von 402kts.

[…] Our goal is to create an immersive, true-to-life experience for any simulator pilot, regardless of experience. Choose to fly the 180 EVO by the book, or simply jump in and fly – it’s your choice! […]