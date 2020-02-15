SODE v1.6.6 ist da!

Die aktuelle SODE (SimObjectDisplayEngine) Version lautet 1.6.6 und kann hier heruntergeladen werden. 6 Bugfixes und Changes sind enthalten, u.a. für SODE VDGS und in der Kommunikation zu FSDT GSX.
Version 1.6.6
- General
- Fixed wrong page number display in the text menu
- Fixed application crash when an (illegal) 5-letter ICAO airport designator was detected
- Fixed handling of relative SimObject folders in add-on.xml, where the folder is defined just by its raw name and not with ‘.\’
- Jetway Control System
- Fixed bug where SODE to GSX communication was lost when GSX resets the jetway while it was still moving
- VDGS
- Changed the way how the aircraft type is detected. Now only the ICAO type designator in the aircraft.cfg is relevant.
