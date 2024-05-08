SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW20/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist der wöchentliche Inhalt des Shops, zusammengefasst in einer kurzen Auflistung der neuesten Produkte und Updates, die in den letzten Tagen veröffentlicht wurden, sodass Sie alle diese Informationen auf einen Blick haben.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- iniBuilds – Xwind Kristiansund ENKB MSFS
- Davor Puljevic – Dubrovnik LDDU MSFS
- Verticalsim – KPIE St.Pete/Clearwater Intl MSFS
- iniBuilds – RW Profiles Springfield-Branson KSGF MSFS
- Funnerflight – KJFK Int’l Airport V3 XPlane 12
- Asian Airports – Seoul Gimpo International RKSS P3D6
- France VFR – Livery Pack France South-West MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Enhanced HPG H145 MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Enhanced HPG H160 MSFS
- Flight Panels – Longitude Autopilot Panel for SD+ MSFS
- Skyforge Simulations – iniBuilds A300 Soundpack XPlane
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Aeroplane Heaven – Hawker Hurricane Mk1 MSFS Update v1.3
- Aeroplane Heaven – North American P51-D Mustang MSFS Update v1.3
- Azurpoly – TB-30 Epsilon MSFS Update v1.2.4
- JustSim – Nice Cote d’Azur Airport-NG Series MSFS Update v2.1
- JustSim – Larnaca International Airport MSFS Update v1.3
- Asian Airports – RKSS Seoul Gimpo Intl Airport MSFS Update v2.0
- Aerosoft – FSDG – St Lucia TLPC MSFS Update v1.2
- Aerosoft – FSDG Lite – Nairobi MSFS Update v1.3
- Aerosoft – FSDG – LOG – Baden-Württemberg MSFS Update v1.10
- Aerosoft – FSDG – Rhodes MSFS Update v1.2
- NetDesign – DAAG Algiers Houari Boumediene MSFS Update v1.4
- SamScene – South Korea Jeju RKPC MSFS Update v1.5
- SamScene – China Sanya Phoenix ZJSY MSFS Update v1.1
- 61Tree Studio – Livingstone Int. Airport FLHN MSFS Update v1.88
- Spinoza – EDWO Osnabrück Atterheide Airport MSFS Update v1.4
- Spinoza – EDFU Mainbullau MSFS Update v1.2
- Baysim Scenery – National Park Series – Grand Teton MSFS Update SU14
- JKTools – Global VDGS MSFS Update v1.0.19
- MFSG – Yamagata RJSC FS2004 FSX P3D3-5 Update v1.2
💰 SALES
- Flight Panels 25% OFF MSFS AeroLens Pro series until June 06th
- RFscenerybuilding 20% OFF MSFS P3D FSX Airports including Zagreg, Brindisi, Verona, Brussels South until June 09th
- Immersive Audio 20% OFF P3D X-Plane Aircraft Soundsets until June 04th
- Pilot Experience Sim 35% OFF MSFS M7-235 and French airports Ajaccio, Bordeaux, Brest, St Tropez until May 22nd
- Salvuz 20% OFF MSFS European Airports in Italy, Norway and Albania until May 28th
- Aeroproyecto 25% OFF P3D Cessna C172N and Variants until May 24th
- FS2Crew 30% OFF MSFS Fenix A320 Edition and P3D All Access Pack until May 25th
- JustSim 20% OFF MSFS P3D XP until May 25th
- FSX3D 50% OFF MSFS P3D XP French Airports until May 27th