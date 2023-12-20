Rezension lesen: Paulo Ricardo – Santos Dumont Airport and Rio De Janeiro City Landmarks MSFS
SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW03/24: Neue Produkte & Updates

Das hat sich auf SIMMARKET getan in der vergangenen Woche:

NEUE PRODUKTE

PRODUKT UPDATES

  • DominicDesignTeam – KELP El Paso Intl Airport MSFS Update v1.2
  • Drzewiecki Design – KBFI Boeing Field MSFS Update v1.1
  • Wingsim – Freeport, Grand Bahama Airport MSFS Update v1.1
  • Cli4D Designs – Philippines : A Tropical Adventure MSFS Update v1.2
  • M. A. Realturb – Realturb Cat Areas Global V2 MSFS
  • Virtavia – Short Stirling MSFS Update v1.3
  • Sim Skunk Works – Lockheed Martin TF-104 G for MSFS Update v3.3.11
  • Sim Skunk Works – Lockheed FRF-104 G Starfighter MSFS Update v1.3.7

💰 SALES

Aerosoft 25% OFF MSFS P3D XP Airpots in Africa Dakar, Cape Town, Sharm El-Sheikh, Mayotte, Nosy Be Island, Seychelles und viel mehr bis 28.Januar.

NetDesign 20% OFF MSFS Airports in Algeria DATG Guezam and DAAT Tamanrasset bis 22.Januar

Gaffer Simulations 20% OFF MSFS P3D South African sceneries including O.R. Tambo FAOR, Lanseria, King Shaka Intl Durban bis 31.Januar.

NMG Simulations 30% OFF MSFS Cape Town FACT, Johannesburg FAOR and King Shaka FALE until 22.Januar.

FSXcenery 35% OFF MSFS P3D FSX sceneries collection including numerous airports in Africa bis 22.Januar.

