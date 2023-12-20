SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW03/24: Neue Produkte & Updates

Das hat sich auf SIMMARKET getan in der vergangenen Woche:
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Inibuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS
- SceneryTR – LTCG Trabzon Airport MSFS
- Cowan Simulation – Cowansim R66 MSFS
- Aerosoft – PixelPlanes – Breezer Sport MSFS
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Camera – Series
- Fun of Flying – NoshaHR Airport OINN MSFS
- SimDesignsCo – SKSO Alberto Lleras Camargo Airport MSFS
- HRSimYard – Elifriulia Heliport Tolmezzo MSFS
- SierraSim Simulation – Harrisburg Intl Airport KMDT P3D4-6
- Spinoza – EDFU Mainbullau MSFS
- Gees – Gees MSFS
- WDF Avia – VTSP – Phuket Intl Thailand X-Plane 12
- Mango Studios – JARDesign A340 Sound Pack XP11/12
- VA Schedules by Darkocean – Airport Star Training – John F. Kennedy
- AZRsim – Anti Aliasing Enhancement Mod XP12
PRODUKT UPDATES
- DominicDesignTeam – KELP El Paso Intl Airport MSFS Update v1.2
- Drzewiecki Design – KBFI Boeing Field MSFS Update v1.1
- Wingsim – Freeport, Grand Bahama Airport MSFS Update v1.1
- Cli4D Designs – Philippines : A Tropical Adventure MSFS Update v1.2
- M. A. Realturb – Realturb Cat Areas Global V2 MSFS
- Virtavia – Short Stirling MSFS Update v1.3
- Sim Skunk Works – Lockheed Martin TF-104 G for MSFS Update v3.3.11
- Sim Skunk Works – Lockheed FRF-104 G Starfighter MSFS Update v1.3.7
💰 SALES
Aerosoft 25% OFF MSFS P3D XP Airpots in Africa Dakar, Cape Town, Sharm El-Sheikh, Mayotte, Nosy Be Island, Seychelles und viel mehr bis 28.Januar.
NetDesign 20% OFF MSFS Airports in Algeria DATG Guezam and DAAT Tamanrasset bis 22.Januar
Gaffer Simulations 20% OFF MSFS P3D South African sceneries including O.R. Tambo FAOR, Lanseria, King Shaka Intl Durban bis 31.Januar.
NMG Simulations 30% OFF MSFS Cape Town FACT, Johannesburg FAOR and King Shaka FALE until 22.Januar.
FSXcenery 35% OFF MSFS P3D FSX sceneries collection including numerous airports in Africa bis 22.Januar.