Sim Update 6 im Endanflug

Im MSFS-Forum wurde das wöchentliche Development Update veröffentlicht. Es dreht sich hauptsächlich um den am 19. Oktober erscheinenden Sim Update 6.

Die üblichen Rubriken Development Roadmap, Wishes und Bugs geben nicht viel Neues her, allerdings gibt es einen kleinen Hinweis zum zukünftigen World Update:

Hier taucht das Thema „Italy World in Next Update“ mit dem Approach „Started“ auf. Mal sehen ob wir nächstes Jahr eine Runde über Roms Sehenswürdigkeiten drehen können..

Doch zurück zum Hauptthema Sim Update 6. Dieser kann ab 19. Oktober heruntergeladen werden. Zusammen mit der Simpiloten-Community wurden noch einige Themen ausgemacht, die fehlerhaft sind und im neuen Update behandelt werden:

Wrong IAS calculation

Altitude not affected by OAT

Thrust reverser animation wrong on all aicraft

Turboprop ITT simulation still way off

Longitude thrust reverser messages missing

930 barber pole still incorrectly shows on standby instrument warning

Decreased aircraft airspeed in cloud

VR graphics settings are listed twice

Menus in VR have excessive Aliasing when compared to previous version

TCA Quadrant & AddOn problem with SU5

Airport History not updating on world map

Duplicate Airports and Waypoints in the Longitude

Xcub floats unable to steer on the ground

Cirrus SR22 – Nose-wheel doesn’t move when turning on the ground

Citation Longitude oscillating after 1.12.13.0 Update

Toolbar – Handle Bar – Flight Menu (triangle) will not disappear

Tail number and call sign not registering

Live/AI Traffic Missing Lights

Please fix the lights on AI Aircraft

Das Team von Asobo Studio wird sich dann am 20. Oktober um 1950h deutscher Zeitrechnung in einem weiteren Frage-und-Antwort-Spiel bei Twitch präsentieren.

In einem früheren Blog gab es auch schon das Changelog des Sim Update 6 zu sehen:

RELEASE NOTES 1.20.5.0

Stability

-Several crashes have been fixed across the title

-More optimization work has been performed including performance issue with Real-time AirTraffic after a long period of time

-Improvements of the installation logic for outdated / missing packages

Navigation

-New AIRAC cycle 2110 is now available

-Improvements on offset localizer/LDA approaches for the Navdata

-Updated the in-sim Magnetic Variation model

-Fixed ATC announcing a DME Arc approach with 10 times the radius

-Separated different airways with the same name in the Navdata

-Fixed cases of corruption in Title and Descr fields in flight plans

Weather

-Activated gust tweaking in custom weather settings

-Ambient pressure is now smoothly calculated across the entire air column

-Improved ATIS Cloud layer reporting

VR

-Fixed aliased menus and ingame panels

-Fixed some lighting issues in VR

-Fixed wrong camera initial rotation in some cockpit

-Fixed “dot” cursor when using the mouse

-Fixed mouse cursor depth when hovering the toolbar

-Improved general stability in VR mode

Activity

-Fixed Friends status as offline friends were still marked as online

-Better handling of edge cases when loading save files

-Fixed Balkan bushtrip which could not be completed due to missing airport

-Fixed conversion error in POH takeoff speeds in the Flight assistant panel

-Fixed issue where the altitude displayed on the nameplates was incorrect

-Fixed VFRMap icons disappearing during bushtrips

-Fixed bug causing the female voice to be heared instead of MALE voice in the Deadstick Landing tutorial

-Fixed ICAOs on main path disappearing from the VFR map after resizing it

Planes

KNOWN ISSUE : Cockpit textures can be pink for some liveries but they will be fixed for the general release

General:

-Fixed a bug that prevented Live/AI aircrafts lights from showing

-Reduced the effect of clouds water density on air density (source of drag when flying through clouds) by a factor of 10x

-Altimeter reading should now properly coincide mathematically with atmosphere ambient pressure

-Fixed physical altimeters so they can now display different values

-Fixed UseTemplateValue put inside an Action for custom checklists

-Corrected issue that would cause trim keys to start repeating instantly when held down

-Fixed shared large cameras for hangar sequences so they no longer display the ground only

-Analogic external HUD now supports negative altitude values as the interior instruments

-Reworked gear advisory audio warning system for floating planes

-Improved water rudder and water handling at low speeds. Plane now turns into the wind

-Increased aerobatic max rotation speed and acceleration which improves aerobatic handling

-Improved auto rudder assistance crosswind cancellation to make it smooth over 0 to 500ft, instead of brutal on/off on takeoff

-Improved pfactor for tail dragger airplanes

-Improved free full castering for tail dragger airplanes

-Removed backward limitation for flap lift centre displacement. (Effect on lift centre and Cm)

-Added system to precisely define lift centre motion across ranges of AOA

-Fixed a bug with the spoiler/speedbrake lever animation not being in the correct position when using an external device to control it

-Fixed a bug with external devices AP keys not doing exactly what they should on some aircraft

-Fixed some camera issues with aerobatics: Inverted flight camera transition between normal & inverted flight and fast rolls behavior in 3rd person view

-Fixed issue where Waypoint generated on WorldMap were not flown along by the Autopilot

-Fixed existing flyback issue on KLCT KBVT flight

-Reference QNH can now be changed during flight

-Autopilot will no longer automatically transition to altitude capture when in avionics managed mode

-Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

-Corrected an issue that would cause the trim keys to behave incorrectly when used on a plane which has a trim switch but no trim wheel

-Fixed the altimeter not displaying the correct altitude at the start of a flight (especially in some missions)

-Made reverse flight transition smoother so that one can take 90° turns or a bit more than 90° without weird roll transitions

-Connected all the transponders from the base sim to the new transponder IDENT simvar

-Added a link an Ident and a type to the radio frequency. Ident is ICAO code. Type is one of the following: ATIS,UNI, CTAF, GND, TWR, CLR, APPR, DEP, FSS, AWS, Blank

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental / Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

-Minor fix in the way ILS frequency are displayed in Boeing FMC

-Minor fix in the way Flaps are displayed in Boeing FMC

-Fix Boeing Flaps behaviour at handle 9

-Fixed a bug with the Boeing yoke by Thrustmaster failing to toggle “hold” AP modes

-Fixed icing art issue

-Fixed rain on both interior and exterior

-Added geometry when reverse thrust is on

-Fixed cockpit camera collision

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

-Limited max steering angle to 70 degrees as per POH to make ground taxiing easier and more realistic

-Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the A320 and 787 to crash into the ground

-Altitude reference on HUD is now synced with other instruments

-Partial improvement of FBW (does not use trim anymore)

-Minor display fix on FMC Approach page

-Fixed Incorrect flaps positions

-Fixed missing reg number under wing

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

-Fixed occurrence of autopilot failing to capture GS

-Fixed external HUD Airpseed with cockpit Airspeed

-External HUD Airspeed tapes now has speed ranges similar to cockpit tapes

-Fixed minor display issue on FMC Legs page

-PFD airspeed now displays speed for current and next flap setting in approach

Airbus A320neo

-Fixed issue that could introduce an inverted elevator control causing the plane to crash into the ground

-ND altitude restrictions are now more accurate

Diamond DA40NG / Diamond DA40 TDI

-Corrected an issue which prevented the fuel transfert pump from working

-Fixed “LOW FUEL” warning not showing for the correct amount of fuel remaining

-Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases

Cessna 152 / Cessna 152 Aerobat

-Fixed the invertion with flaps interaction using a gamepad

-Fixed left strobe light not turning on

-Fixed checklist autocompletion failing to start engine

-Fixed missing reg number on the Aerobat base version

Cessna Citation Longitude

-Removed some outdated glass cockpit alerts

-Added missing tooltips for speed mode and speed units knobs

-Corrected an issue that would cause the aircraft to incorrectly indicate the Yaw Damper is active

-Fixed display Messages when Reverse Thrust is engaged on Cessna Longitude EICAS instead of COM/NAV frequencies

-Glideslope improvement

-Corrected an issue which would prevent light controling push buttons from properly updating when toggling all lights

-Fixed the Up and Down button that were no longer working on Flight Plan page on TSC

-Updated cabin pressure warnings and aircraft configuration with real values

-Adjusted H nav PID to reduce nav horizontal oscillation

-MAIN GEN warning now checks the simvar GENERAL ENG GENERATOR ACTIVE

Zlin Savage Cub

-Fixed master knobs not reflecting actual simulated state in some cases

-Disabled some unused electrical circuits improving overall battery lifetime when idle

-FlightPlan no longer missing from VFRMap

-Fixed VFR Transponder key

Cub Crafter X Cub

-Minor improvements for the checklist

-Fixed tail wheel steering

ICON A5

Icon A5 have now access to the new Aera interface

-Fixed steering animation issue

Flight Design CTLS

-Added access to the new Aera interface

-Fixed sync external HUD Tachometer with cockpit Tachometer

-Fixed VFR Transponder key

-Fixed steering animation issue

JMB VL-3

-Fixed steering animation issue

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

-Lowered the minimum N1

-Added dynamic Red Line Torque Engine gauge

-Add blue Torque Engine gauge to indicate the Maximum cruise torque

-Added turboprop condition lever implementation

-Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

-Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers

Beechcraft King Air 350i

-Added turboprop condition lever implementation

-Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

-Significant reduction of flap & gear drag to increase ROC at LDG. now closer to 2000fpm (used to struggle to maintain 700fpm)

-Fixed prop drag idling and adjusted flap drag

–Checklist was modified to work with the new condition levers

Zlin Shock Ultra

-Engine temperatures and pressures were adjusted to have a better behaviour

-Adjusted gear advisory alarm trigger speed to better match the different float planes

Beechcraft Baron G58

-Fixed cockpit camera for hangar sequence

Diamond DA62

-Updated animation issue in the cockpit

-Update all airframes animations

-Fixed rain issue in the cockpit

-Reduced the light popping effect in the cockpit

Cirrus SR22

-Fixed airframe for the nosewheel

Pipistrel Virus SW121

-Fixed QNH setting bug

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

-Fixed animations issue for skis

-Glass cockpit: Arm standby battery in custom departure

-Reduced rudder lift coefficient from 2.0 to 1.5. Will reduce rudder twitchyness and increase adverse yaw

-Adjusted elevator twitchyness & authority

Daher TBM 930

-Specific FX files moved to SimObject folder

-Fixed the autostart/autostop procedure

-Reduced rudder stability for more realistic yaw simulation

-Reduced excessive flap drag

-Tuned Flight IDLE state Torque, RPM and ITT

EXTRA 330LT

-Improved aerobatics behavior

-Fixed idle RPM causing an engine stall at some altitudes / temperatures

Avionics

-Fixed Wind vector not accountic for MagVar on Garmin screens

-Fixed issue where FLC behavior using the NOSE UP/DN buttons was reversed on the G1000

-AS3X, GNS430 & GNS530 now have automatic backlighting depending on the hour of the day

-Runway icon rotates depending on the orientation of the map

-Fixed duplicate waypoints with the same distance & bearing

-Aera Flight Plan has been completely remodeled to better match the real Aera

-The external view of the Aera in portrait mode is now in the right orientation

-Corrected an issue that could cause the avionics switch simvar not to match the physical switch state

-Engine monitor instrument with small form factor updated on Vigilus

-Vigilus now can display turbine engine data and units set are saved between flights

-New Fuel Flow monitor instrument templateadded for the Miniflo/digiflo

-Automatic backlight depending on time of day on the Vigilus

-Adjusted engine monitor color ranges for equipped planes on the Vigilus

-ISA temperature reading is now more reallistic on the G3000

-Minor frequency color fix on the G1000

-G3X no longer show NaN bearing when flying a DirectTo toward an airport

-Fixed occurrence of Garmin-featured plane not catching LOC/ILS

-Fixed G3000 scrollbar stuck at bottom after selecting a Direct To

-Nearest Waypoint/NDB/VOR does not flicker on the GNS530

-Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

-Fixed incorrect values for Bearing (BRG) and Distance (DIST) data fields on G3X

-Fixed issue where G1000 outer COM knob would only increment the frequency no matter the direction it was turned

VFR map

-Fixed corrupted VFR & PFD 2D Terrain in some cases

-VFRMap now capped at > 80° in latitude instead of 75°

-Fix rare occurrence of VFRMap flickering

-VFRMap no longer fails around Longitude 180°

-Minor enhancement of VFRMap FlightPlan display

-We now prevent some cases of VFRMap waypoint loading stalling

World

-Terrain level of detail can now be increased up to 400 (insteads of 200) in Graphics options on PC

-Fixed jetways not spawning in some cases

-Fixed bug during animation when the pilot call the jetway in an airport

-Fixed scenery not being reloaded when adding or removing a package from the Content Manager / Marketplace

-Fixed blurry lights on ultra-wide/4k resolutions

-Optimized photogrammetry erase function by adding a quadratic approximation of earth curvature

-Improved clipping issue with close trees close to poles by dynamically extending the LOD 14 draw distance

-Optimized conversions for world processing using quatratic lat long conversion approximations

-Fixed gaps between some ground surfaces

-Improved LOD display in game at LFPG

-Reflection cubemap resolution and reflected clouds details have been increased

-Fixed a bug provoking SSR to ghost when rotating camera

-Fixed autogen buildings that were sometimes absent or of low quality in the UK

-KPFN is now closed as real life

-Fixed missing light at KECP

-Fixed approach light too long at ENBR

-Fixed windsocks bad orientation on some bespoke airports

-Fixed control tower archetype to match with real life at EDFH

-EDDI & EDDT are now closed as real life

-Fixed floating night lights in some locations in England

-Fixed tower building near Stuttgart

-Fixed trees in front of the runway at EGGP & EGCC

-Fixed terraforming at EDRS

-Fixed jetways issue at RCYU

-Fixed Taxi Ribbon can go underground when taxiing to runway 35 at HUEN Entebbe Airport

-Fixed despawn of the World map when changing the rolling Cache amount

-Fixed wind turbine night light fade out when getting close

-Fixed camera pan in the Manual cache menu

UI

-Minor quality of life improvement on Marketplace

-Fixed ATC Options will be cleared when the User attempts to enter another in the Customization Menu

-Gust speed input slider uses a logarithmic range for better precision

-Fixed previously loaded airports aren’t displayed in the history of the airports list

-Fixed top menu ‘Arrow’ Graphic does not Fades During Flight

-Fixed Photogrammetry low resolution in manual cache

-Fixed missing Axis Y from the Select An Input list when mapping actions to the mouse or searching for an input

-Fixed cursor snap to top left corner whenever you change in cockpit camera with keyboard controls

-Fixed important changes to sliders on in-flight menu don’t appear to have any effect (now increments accordingly)

-User should no longer get stuck in the Freelook view and be unable to bring the cursor back up on Xbox

-Fixed endless result screen with no prompts to leave when user cancels touchdown and after completion of a landing challenge

-Fixed all profiles blanked when clearing a custom profile for the HOTAS One

-Fixed reset for the mouse sensitivity to default values on a custom profile

-Fixed unable to select the last ICAO searched in the search result

-Fixed disconnection pop up failing to appear when unplugging the ethernet cable before or after press any button screen

Peripherals

-Reduced the increments of the mouse wheel on the elevator trim

-Added Thrustmaster TCA Boeing support

-Added Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight support

-Fixed a wrong freelook assignment on the Virtual Fly Yoko+

-Fixed mappings shown in Controls screen for T.Flight HOTAS One doesn’t align with the actual buttons / axes on Xbox

-Fixed Joystick events on Simconnect

-Fixed wrong biding on the Hotas One prior World update 6

-Fixed mapping of cockpit view Yaw Axis for CH Pro Throttle USB as the axis was reversed

-Fixed warning appears when user tries to map an axis to the Elevator Trim Axis (0 to 100%) command

-Fixed default mapping for Left / Right Brake axes on CH Pro Pedals

-Fixed default mapping for View Yaw, View Pitch, and Throttle axes on CH Pro Throttle doesn’t work

-Fixed default mapping for Ailerons axis on CH Fighterstick doesn’t work

-Fixed default mapping of Propeller and Throttle axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke are incorrect

-Fixed default mapping for Elevator, Ailerons, and Mixture axes on CH Flight Sim Yoke doesn’t work

-Fixed default mapping of axes on CH Throttle Quadrant are incorrect

-Fixed unresponsive Joystick L-Axis Y on CH Throttle Quadrant

-Fixed unable to exit Pause menu using Menu button on T.Flight HOTAS One