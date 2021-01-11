Neue Version von Digital Designs Salzburg für P3D5

Digital Design hat die Version 2 des Salzburg Airports (ICAO: LOWS) für P3D5 herausgebracht.

Nicht nur der drei Kilometer westlich von Salzburg gelegene Flughafen wird in der Szenerie dargestellt, sondern auch die berühmte Innenstadt der Mozart-Metropole. Die Start- und Landebahn 15/33 ist 2750m lang und bietet bei nördlichen Winden einen herausfordernden Circling Approach auf die Landebahn 33.

Digital Design hat in der Version 2 nochmal zugelegt und zahlreiche Features hinzugefügt:

P3D5 support

The actual state of the airport with the latest changes.

Improved almost all objects, using PBR materials and textures

Increased textures resolution.

New ground with support for PBR and current state.

New models of static vehicle.

Improved historical city center with the addition of new landmarks.

Added interior to Terminal 2 Amadeus and tower.

New AFCAD.

GSX config

Minor fixes

Das Produkt ist für gute 24 Euro bei simMarket erhältlich. Für Besitzer der vorherigen Versionen für P3D bzw. FSX beträgt der Preis nur knappe 9 Euro.

Der Download hat eine Größe von 564 MB.