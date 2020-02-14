Leicester Airport für P3Dv4

PILOT’S haben nach Santiago de Compostela den Leicester Airport (ICAO: EGBG) für P3Dv4 veröffentlicht. Die FSX/FSX-SE Version wird bald folgen, eine Umsetzung von X-Plane wird ggf. später erfolgen (abhängig vom Bedarf).
Der Airport im Zentrum von UK wird primär für Flugtrainings und Privatflugzeuge genutzt und vom Leicester Aeroclub betrieben. Die Featureliste für P3Dv4 kann sich allerdings sehen lassen:
- 4K Texturen
- Custom landclass for the entire city of Leicester and airport area
- Detailed interior for Leicester Aeroclub
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Seasonal trees using SODE (FSX & P3D)
- Dynamic lights for airport and SWS Live Scenery cars (P3D V4)
- Seasonal ground textures & 3D grass
- SODE windsock, takeoff T and parked cars that change based on time of day
- Openable hangars using SODE
- Custom buildings for Leicester city
- Time & date-based crowds & aircraft using SODE (P3D V4)
- PBR wet ground polygon using SODE (P3D V4)
- Vehicles and animated people using SWS Live Scenery (P3D V4)
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
- Made for FS Global Ultimate – NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Global and Regions
