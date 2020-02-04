Pilots – Santiago de Compostela nun für alle verfügbar (News enthält ersten Eindruck)

Bestandskunden erhielten im Januar eine Mail, mit der Einladung doch Santiago de Compostela [LEST], Pilots neustes Produkt, auszuprobieren. Jetzt, vier Wochen später, ist der Flughafen für jedermann im simMarket und direkt bei Pilots verfügbar. Für 32,72€ bekommt man aktuell nur die P3DV4 Version, wobei XP und FSX folgen sollen, je nach Nachfrage. Santiago de Compostela liegt in Galicien, im Nordwesten Spaniens und dient der gleichnamigen Stadt als aviatischer Verbindungspunkt zum Rest der Welt. Verbindungen bestehen zu vielen spanischen Städten, u.a. Madrid, Barcelona; Mallorca, Bilbao, Gran Canaria und noch einigen mehr. Weitere Strecken führen von Frankfurt und Basel nach Santiago de Compostela.

For Prepar3D V4.x (FSX, FSX:SE, X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)

4K resolution textures

Animated tarmac workers

Ambient Sounds (Seagulls, waves, sounds of departure hall, etc)

1200+ square kilometers photoreal hand made mesh of airport area 1m resolution

detailled model of inner departure/arrival hall

Accurate depiction of Santiago de Compostela city

3D grass/trees custom vegation

Realistic shadow rendition

Special night light shadows textures

Dynamic lights (P3D V4)

3D ALS and runways lights

3D ALS and runways lights SODE triggered during day at bad weather

Custom made GSX file

Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and lots of autogen

Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates

Made for FS Global Ultimate – NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Vector and Regions