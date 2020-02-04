Pilots – Santiago de Compostela nun für alle verfügbar (News enthält ersten Eindruck)

Bestandskunden erhielten im Januar eine Mail, mit der Einladung doch Santiago de Compostela [LEST], Pilots neustes Produkt, auszuprobieren. Jetzt, vier Wochen später, ist der Flughafen für jedermann im simMarket und direkt bei Pilots verfügbar. Für 32,72€ bekommt man aktuell nur die P3DV4 Version, wobei XP und FSX folgen sollen, je nach Nachfrage. Santiago de Compostela liegt in Galicien, im Nordwesten Spaniens und dient der gleichnamigen Stadt als aviatischer Verbindungspunkt zum Rest der Welt. Verbindungen bestehen zu vielen spanischen Städten, u.a. Madrid, Barcelona; Mallorca, Bilbao, Gran Canaria und noch einigen mehr. Weitere Strecken führen von Frankfurt und Basel nach Santiago de Compostela.
Features
- For Prepar3D V4.x (FSX, FSX:SE, X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)
- 4K resolution textures
- Animated tarmac workers
- Ambient Sounds (Seagulls, waves, sounds of departure hall, etc)
- 1200+ square kilometers photoreal hand made mesh of airport area 1m resolution
- detailled model of inner departure/arrival hall
- Accurate depiction of Santiago de Compostela city
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Realistic shadow rendition
- Special night light shadows textures
- Dynamic lights (P3D V4)
- 3D ALS and runways lights
- 3D ALS and runways lights SODE triggered during day at bad weather
- Custom made GSX file
- Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and lots of autogen
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
- Made for FS Global Ultimate – NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Vector and Regions
- And more .
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar