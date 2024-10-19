ToLiss A330-900 für X-Plane released

Heute wurde der lang erwartete A330 von ToLiss für X-Plane 11 und 12 veröffentlicht. Hier könnt ihr ihn für ca. 100 € kaufen.
ToLiss schreibt folgendes über das neue Flugzeug:
Officially Licensed by Airbus
Most accurate system functionality for any A330 aircraft in the flight simulation world.
A330-900 specific features:
- HUD – Head up display on both the pilot and co-pilot sides providing all relevant flight information in the pilot’s field of view during all flight phases
- DRAIMS – Digital Radio and Audio Integrating Management System providing easier management of radio frequencies, transponder settings as well as backup radio navigation
- ATSAW – Airborne Traffic Situation Awareness showing detailed information about surrounding traffic on the Navigation Display (ND)
- ROW/ROPS – Runway overrun warning & Runway Overrun Prevention System alerting the crew if the available runway length becomes insufficient for a safe landing
- TOS – take off surveillance alerting the crew if it attempts taking off from a taxiway or a runway different than selected in the FMS
- ISCS is now available in the EFB also, but can also be used in a separate window
Detailed FMGS:
- 3 independent MCDUs providing real life FMGS programming capability
- 2 independent autopilots
- SID/STAR and airways support in a fully custom FMGS backbone supporting all A424 leg types (Arc, course or heading to intercept, Radius to Fix, Holdings, etc.)
- Support for all approach types present in real life A330-900s, including GLS, ILS, SLS, FLS, LOC backcourse, etc.
- Full VNAV guidance with TOC, TOD, Deceleration point, speed limits, fuel prediction, etc.
- Altitude and speed constraints as the real aircraft deals with them
- Support for Go-Arounds and diversions
- Nav Aid autotuning
- Pilot item database, such as pilot fixes, pilot navaids etc.
- Flight plan saving via the Pilot routes page
- Equitime point computation and nearest airports page
Accurate systems:
- Fly-by-wire system with reversion between normal law and alternate law 1, alternate law 2 and direct law as per real life logics.
- Hydraulic model for flight control actuators computing hydraulic flow through the actuators, the control surface hinge moment, maximum feasible deflection etc. This gives realistic surface floating angles if a control surface is lost due to combinations of hydraulic and computer faults.
- Quantitative hydraulic model considering the maximum hydraulic flows of the different pumps as a function of engine speed. This is most noticeable when flying on RAT or with wind milling engines
- Quantitative bleed model considering the bleed mass flow for engine start, wing anti-ice air conditioning packs etc.
- High fidelity fuel system including inflight CG control by pumping fuel to and from the tail tank, fuel jettison, manual and automatic transfers between the different tanks
- Detailled model of each ADIRU including alignment, small pressure sensor differences between the units, switching of sources for PFDs and autopilot inputs
- Fault injection system allowing to trigger over 250 system faults either at a specific point in flight or randomly during a flight phase
- Cockpit display system simulating the dependency of the displays on the Display management computers resulting in real life display limitations
- ECAM system with over 30 warning and over 200 caution messages including associated ECAM actions.
- Backup Speed Scale (BUSS) to provide an estimated speed based on Angle of Attack data and an estimated altitude based on GPS data.
3d modelling
- Detailed 3d cockpit with animated switches
- Mouse gesture system for interaction with push-pull knobs emulating the motion on the knob with the mouse
Detailed cockpit lighting with reading lights, console light, tray table lights etc.
- 2 class passenger cabin
- Custom particle effects for engine heat trail, Fuel jettison etc.
- Custom landing gear model for bogey touch down.
- Animated tray tables, HUD, cockpit window, cockpit seats, front window shades
Usability features
- Situation loading and saving. It is possible to save the flight at any point in time and resume it another day. This can also be used, e.g., to save the position just before approach and practice just the approach many times
- Autosaving allows recovering where you left off, should the X-Plane session end unexpectedly
- Jumping waypoint-to-waypoint through the cruise phase: Shorten your flight to focus on the more interesting parts as you like
- 4 different startup configurations from Cold and Dark to engines running and ready to go
- Ability to set each of the startup configurations at the click of a button without reloading the aircraft.
- In-screen popup displays or use of x-plane windows for popups
- Adjustable Wingflex via a slider in the ISCS
- Adjustable sounds via a slider in the ISCS
- Possibility to turn the screen reflections on and off
- Ability to update the product with the Skunkcrafts updater