JustFlights Fokker F28 ist kurz vor dem Touchdown

Nach mehr als zwei Jahren Entwicklungszeit ist das “Fokker F28 Professional”-Addon von JustFlight nun endgültig im Endanflug. Wie die Briten nun bei Facebook bekanntgaben, ist es bereits am kommenden Mittwoch (12. Juli 2023) soweit – ab dann wird das Flugzeug für rund 65 Euro erhältlich sein.

Bis jeder Interessierte in den Genuss des niederländischen Kurzstrecken-Uhrenladens kommt, verweist JustFlight auf eine Vielzahl von Eindrücken, die Content-Creators bei YouTube und Twitch bereits nach und nach geliefert haben und noch liefern werden.

Der Publisher erklärt die lange Entwicklungsdauer so: “Wie bei der ‘146 Professional’ aus der gleichen Zeitschiene handelt es sich [bei der Fokker] um ein ebensolches komplexes altes Biest, das eine Menge Recherche, Codierung, Tests und Optimierung erfordert und wir danken sehr für Ihre Geduld. Stellen Sie sich ein auf ein weiteres Oldtimer-Flugzeug der Extraklasse in allen Belangen. Es wird viele Tutorials, ein dickes Handbuch und jede Menge Optionen geben.”

Wer angesichts der zu erwartenden Anforderungen für einen routinierten Flug sich ausgiebig vorbereiten will, kann sich bereits jetzt auf der Produktseite das Handbuch herunterladen.

Hier noch sämtliche Features und Besonderheiten des Addons, zitiert nach JustFlight:

MODEL



Four variants of the F28 Fellowship are included:

– Mk 1000

– Mk 2000

– Mk 3000

– Mk 4000

Realistic animations, including all passenger, service and cargo doors, jetway-configurable passenger door, control surfaces and mechanisms, distinctive lift dumpers and tail-mounted airbrake

4K and 8K textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity, with decals used for high-resolution text

Full support for MSFS visual icing effects and ground services support

Authentic labelling and placards based on those found in the real aircraft

Realistic, dynamic wing-flex

Custom ground equipment (GPU, cones and chocks)

Optional engine hush kits

Optional HF antennas

Detailed external models customised for each F28 variant

Detailed passenger cabin and galley customised for each F28 variant, with fully functional forward galley controls

COCKPIT



Captain, Co-Pilot and jump seat positions modelled with every switch, knob and lever animated and functional

A truly 3D cockpit environment right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads – every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Authentic gauges and navigation equipment, including RMI (VOR/ADF) and HSI

Realistic autopilot system including pitch, roll, altitude and IAS hold modes, and navigation hold mode that can be linked to the MSFS flight plan

GNS530 GPS navigation option

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Aircraft configuration system that allows you to choose between ‘cold & dark’, ‘turnaround’ or ‘ready for take-off’ save states

Many features have been added to help with usability, such as the ability to hide the control yokes for a better view of the instruments and pre-set angled views for the overhead and centre pedestal

Tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft states and options and checking aircraft and flight information, including full Navigraph and simBrief integration

Developed using the latest MSFS standards, including intuitive and easy-to-use controls for rotary knobs, multi-position switches and levers

Compatible with MSFS VR mode

Realistic dimmable lighting from multiple fixed and moveable sources

Full support for MSFS checklists (manual and automatic/Co-pilot modes)

LIVERIES



The F28 Fellowship comes with with a range of 30 liveries from around the world, reflecting its varied airline service:



Mk 1000



Air France (F-BUTE)

Air Ontario (C-FONG)

Argentine Air Force (T-50)

Canadian Regional (C-GYCR)

Demonstrator (PH-MOL)

Horizon Air (N801PH)

LTU (D-ABAX)

Martinair (PH-MAT)

Time Air (C-FTAV)

Mk 2000



Ghana Airways (9G-ABZ)

Nigeria Airways (5N-ANB)

TAT Air France (F-GDUU)

TAT British Airways (F-GDUV)

TAT European (F-GDUU)

TAT Yellow (F-GDUS)

Mk 3000



Ansett Australia Airlines (VH-EWF)

Ansett Express (VH-EWF)

Garuda (PK-GVT)

Saudia (OY-BRM)

Mk 4000



Air Anglia (PH-ZBT)

Air France (F-GDUY)

Air Niugini (P2-AND)

Air UK (G-JCWW)

Empire (N117UR)

Korean Air (HL7284)

NLM Cityhopper (PH-CHD)

Piedmont (N505)

Sabena (F-GDUY)

Scandinavian Airlines (SE-DGN)

US Air (N499US)

SYSTEMS



The F28 Professional features custom-coded aircraft systems with a high degree of complexity and depth, including:



Air-conditioning, bleed air supply and pressurisation systems



Automatic and manual flight deck and cabin temperature control – takes account of ambient temperature, air supply from the engines and/or APU, fresh or recirculated air and even whether the doors are open!

Automatic and manual pressurisation modes with control of outflow valves, barometric and cabin rate settings, indications and cabin altitude warnings

Cabin altitude and differential values based on real-world data

Simulated emergency cabin depressurisation procedures

Controllable cockpit and cabin temperature from controls in the cockpit and forward galley, including accurately simulated valve position indicators, duct temperature indicators and cabin temperature indicators

Realistic bleed air demand from engines and APU, and pneumatic supply to air conditioning and ice protection systems

Fully simulated Automatic Shut-Off System which automatically opens and closes air conditioning valves based on the bleed air requirements for other systems

Autopilot



Autopilot with multiple modes:

– Pitch – PITCH hold, HT (height) hold, IAS hold, and GLIDE

– ROLL – Roll hold, HDG hold and BEAM

– Pitch and bank controller via Autopilot Controller

– Pitch – PITCH hold, HT (height) hold, IAS hold, and GLIDE – ROLL – Roll hold, HDG hold and BEAM – Pitch and bank controller via Autopilot Controller Independent Flight Director system with multiple modes:

– PITCH COMMAND – manual pitch control of flight director bars

– HDG – guidance to fly to the selected heading

– VOR/LOC – guidance to intercept and maintain VOR/localiser beam

– GS AUTO – guidance to intercept and maintain localiser and glideslope beams

– GS MAN – guidance to immediately intercept and maintain localiser and glideslope beams

– ALTITUDE HOLD – guidance to maintain the current altitude

– PITCH COMMAND – manual pitch control of flight director bars – HDG – guidance to fly to the selected heading – VOR/LOC – guidance to intercept and maintain VOR/localiser beam – GS AUTO – guidance to intercept and maintain localiser and glideslope beams – GS MAN – guidance to immediately intercept and maintain localiser and glideslope beams – ALTITUDE HOLD – guidance to maintain the current altitude Fully functional progress annunciations, engagement and disengagement criteria (including roll and pitch rate cut-out and stall cut-out) and integration with ADI and HSI

Optional GNS530 GPS integration providing full RNAV capability including SIDs and STARs, and MSFS flight plan import support

Radio altimeter with decision height set and test functions

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)



Realistic APU start and shutdown procedures, including overspeed test

Realistic bleed air and electrical power supply

RPM, TGT and fuel burn values based on real-world data

Communication system



Dual VHF COMM, NAV and ADF radios, with 8.33KHz spacing support

Cockpit voice recorder test and indication systems

Functioning audio selector and PA chimes

Fully simulated forward galley cabin controls for cabin-to-cockpit communication

Doors and stairs



EFB page for controlling passenger, service and cargo doors

Simulated manual operation of the passenger and service doors via door controls in the forward galley

Passenger door convertible into jetway configuration with automatic jetway connection

Integral stair lighting illuminates stairs when passenger door is open

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)



The aircraft is equipped with a tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft options and payloads, including:



Set fuel quantity in individual tanks (including total fuel weight, automatically split between tanks)

Set payloads in passenger cabin and cargo holds (including Zero Fuel Weight)

Control over the pilot and cabin announcements

Quickly select aircraft states (Ready for Take-off, Turn-around and Cold-and-Dark)

Toggle ground power unit (GPU) and chocks

Monitor CG position and automatically set take-off trim based on CG

Aircraft configuration menu with many options, including altimeter sync, traditional/TCAS VSI, state saving, model options and much more

The EFB can also be used for flight planning and monitoring:



Import your simBrief flight plan and view a summary or scrollable full OFP

Monitor your position in real time using a map view with tracking, zoom and pan options

Explore and view your Navigraph charts

Use the Notepad to make notes during the flight

Never miss a step with interactive checklists

Enter your speed and altitude into the Top of Descent (TOD) calculator to work out when to start your descent

Various configuration options are available for the EFB itself, including brightness, theme, clock options and the ability to import custom wallpaper backgrounds.



Electrical system



Independent engine, APU and external power (AC and DC) sources

Generator and TRU loading, and automatic and manual load switching

Emergency power sources, battery isolators and constant speed drive disconnect functions for non-normal procedures

Independent AC channels, including normal and essential bus bars

Accurate AC and DC load values depending on system usage

Flight model and effects



Realistic and accurate performance in the air and on the ground, using unique flight models for all variants based on real-world performance and handling data as well as input from real-world F28 crew

Custom effects for enhanced immersion, including engine, GPU and APU exhaust haze, contrails and touchdown smoke

Custom effects for engine exhaust smoke with various intensity levels depending on engine power setting

Complete exterior lights package as seen on the real F28, including landing, ice inspection, logo, navigation, strobe, taxi/landing flare-out lights and rotating upper and lower anti-collision lights that all illuminate objects and the ground

Fire protection system



APU and engine fire detection and warning systems

APU and engine fire extinguishing system

Fully simulated test functionality

Various overheat detection and warning systems on all subsystems

Flight controls



Fully simulated flight control system with three modes of operation

Aileron control tab simulation in Third Mode operation

Alternate stabiliser and flap controls

Stick shaker

Iconic tail-mounted airbrakes and lift dumpers with manual and automatic extension methods, all with realistic deployment times and custom deployment sounds

Gust lock functionality

Lift dumper lock functionality

Fuel system



Realistic fuel load and burn based on real-world data

Simulated fuel booster pump operation

Simulated centre tank fuel transfer via transfer pumps

Fully functional centre-to-wing fuel transfer, cross-feed and common-feed valves

HP fuel valve system with SHUT, START and OPEN positions

Simulated fuel collector tanks

Simulated digital fuel flow indicator including fuel flow, fuel consumed, aircraft weight, test and brightness functions

Hydraulic system



Independent UTILITY and FLIGHT CONTROL hydraulic systems with realistic pressure, quantity and supply to other systems

Simulated electrically driven back-up pumps for both hydraulic systems

Simulated loss of brake effectiveness with a hydraulic pressure loss

Ice and rain protection system



Simulation of airfoil anti-icing, engine anti-icing and windscreen heating

Ice detection and accumulation simulation for exterior surfaces

Ice detection and overheat warning systems for in-flight monitoring, including system tests

Indicating and recording systems



A vast array of annunciators, including accurately simulated Central Warning System (CWS) with master warning lights and ground test function

Flight Recorder with thumb-wheel entry for flight details (flight number and date)

Landing gear



Accurate landing gear retraction and extension times with timings varying based on hydraulic system pressure

Dynamic brake temperature dependent on brake application force and ambient temperature

Simulated alternate landing gear operation

Landing gear warning horn and cut-out

Lighting



Over 20 fully functional lighting controls and switches in the cockpit controlling various lighting configurations

White (day) and red (night) cockpit lighting options

Independent lighting controls for Captain and First Officer

Dimmable integral lighting for each panel

Dynamic flood, storm and red night lighting for a highly immersive and customisable night environment

Freely moveable reading lights

Accurately simulated exterior lighting, including ice inspection, logo, navigation, strobe, taxi/landing flare-out lights and rotating upper and lower anti-collision lights

Cabin lighting controllable via forward galley panel, including forward and aft cabin lights, entry way lights and reading lights

Integral stair lighting in passenger door

Oxygen system



Flight crew and passenger oxygen systems with valve and mask deployment controls

Power plant



Accurately simulated Top Temperature Control (TTC) with take-off and climb modes

Accurately simulated flexible take-offs with throttle detent and thrust meter indicators, referencing Thrust Index tables from the real aircraft

Realistic engine start procedures with external, APU or cross-bleed start and in-flight restart functionality

Throttle control lock functionality with control selector levers to allow for a single engine to run up to 100% when on the ground

engine hush kits which can be toggled on/off

Sounds



MSFS-native (Wwise) sound package taking full advantage of the new MSFS capabilities

Studio quality RB.183 Mk 555-15P Spey Junior engine sounds

Over 450 flight deck sound effects recorded from the real aircraft

Detailed equipment audio such as the APU, electrical circuits, hydraulic equipment and many more

Detailed physics-based effects on engine and wind noise

Accurately positioned 3D sound sources (best enjoyed in VR!)

Custom crash and scraping effects

Pilot speed call-outs (rotate, V2, gear up etc.)

Cabin interaction with chimes and cabin crew announcements

Cabin music reproducer to play music in the cabin, with the ability for users to import custom music

Watch our in-depth sound overview video here!



OTHER FEATURES

