Jetzt auch für P3Dv5: Larnaca International Airport von JustSim

Der Flughafen auf Zypern ist von JustSim 2018 für P3Dv4 erschienen und wurde, dieses Update mitgezählt nun 2 Mal kostenpflichtig aktualisiert. Der internationale Flughafen Larnaca (IATA: LCA, ICAO: LCLK) ist Zyperns wichtigstes internationales Drehkreuz und der größte der beiden Verkehrsflughäfen des Landes, der andere ist der Paphos International Airport an der Südwestküste der Insel.
Die Version ist für knapp 23 EUR im simMarket erhältlicht, Kunden der Vorversion für P3Dv4.4+ können für knapp 6 EUR upgraden.
- Fully compatible with FTX Global openLC Europe
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad 3D
- Dynamic lighting of the apron
- Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) (SODE+GSX)
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures
- Animated SODE Jetways
- Surrounding area with custom autogen
- Custom restaurants and hotels on the coastal line of the sea
- Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file
- Excellent night effects
- 3D birds
- Optimized for excellent performance
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting
- Automatic season change for vegatation, photobackground high resolution
- Realistic reflections on glass
- Inclusion of manual in PDF format