iniScene veröffentlicht den Shoreham-Airport für MSFS

iniScene hat den ersten Airport für den Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 veröffentlicht. Der Shoreham-Airport (ICAO: EGKA) oder auch Brighton City Airport hat drei Pisten, wobei die Asphalt Bahn mit 1036x18m die größte auf dem Airport ist.

Die Szenerie kann man für 9,99 BGP bei iniBuilds auf der Website erwerben.

Features:

A faithful recreation of Shoreham Airport within the latest next-gen simulator.

Custom set of buildings, ground objects and miscellaneous detailing throughout the airport.

Visually stunning 2K and 4K PBR texturing for optimal performance and visual details.

High fidelity ground layout designed from within Microsoft Flight Simulator using the latest SDK to its full advantage.

Der Shorham-Airport ist einigen vielleicht auch noch durch das tragische Unglück am 22.08.2015 in Erinnerung, als eine Hawker Hunter T7 nach einem Looping in eine Schnellstraße stürzte.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flugplatz_Shoreham