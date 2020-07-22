Freeware von J-Pro: Molde Årø Airport (ENML)

J-Pro haben ihre Umsetzung des Flughafens Molde (ENML) in Norwegen für X-Plane released. Die Szenerie ist jetzt über den eigenen Webshop der Designer zu haben – kostenlos! Mehr Infos samt weiteren Screenshots findet ihr auf der Herstellerseite.
Die Szenerie bietet folgende Features:
- Vulkan Compatible
- Photoreal scenery for the area surrounding the airport
- Custom models for terminals and hangars
- Custom high resolution taxiway and runway textures
- Custom PBR for both airport and ground
- High rendition of the airport