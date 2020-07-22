simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
XP

Freeware von J-Pro: Molde Årø Airport (ENML)

By Keine Kommentare

J-Pro haben ihre Umsetzung des Flughafens Molde (ENML) in Norwegen für X-Plane released. Die Szenerie ist jetzt über den eigenen Webshop der Designer zu haben – kostenlos! Mehr Infos samt weiteren Screenshots findet ihr auf der Herstellerseite.

Die Szenerie bietet folgende Features:

  • Vulkan Compatible
  • Photoreal scenery for the area surrounding the airport
  • Custom models for terminals and hangars
  • Custom high resolution taxiway and runway textures
  • Custom PBR for both airport and ground
  • High rendition of the airport

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x