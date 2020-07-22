XPRealistic V2: Update erschienen

Das Kamera- und Effekt-Tool XPRealistic von rKApps hat ein Update bekommen. Damit geht das Tool jetzt auf Version 2.1.3. Folgende Dinge wurde laut rKApps verbessert bzw. hinzugefügt:
- New – CAT effect re-written to provide a more realistic feeling
- New – Surface turbulence to not apply sudden turbulence on approaches
- New – Head anticipation pitch slider – finally to work properly
- New – Head anticipation pitch to follow horizon on nose down
- New – G-forces effect acceleration slider split into two, Z and Tilt, for better control
- New – Engine vibration acceleration is less violent
- Fix – During turbulence g exceeds aircraft limits causing structural damage
- Fix – Control panel not showing up for some users
- Fix – Sudden vertical camera drop prior to touchdown with X-Camera
- Fix – On sim pause, camera reset itself to center
- Fix – After reset / link profile sound not working
- Fix – When head anticipation delay slider set to zero, wrong anticipation takes place
- Fix – View tilts backward & forward when switching from external to internal view
- Fix – Profile cloud not working for aircraft with white space in aircraft model name
XPrealistic gibt es in der zweiten, neuen Version im Simmarket für 36 Euro.