Freeware Crotone-Sant’Anna Airport kurz vor dem Release!

Wie auf Facebook berichtet wird, steht der Airport aus der Region Kalabrien in Italien kurz vor der Veröffentlichung. ON FINAL Studio, kennt der ein oder andere sicher noch von der Freeware des Castellón Airport (ICAO: LECH).
Ein paar Features werden auch bereits vorgestellt und es macht den Eindruck, dass LIBC die bisherigen Freeware Destinations nochmal übertrumpft. Der Airport hat eine 2.000 × 45 m lange Asphalt Start- und Landebahn und wird sicher eine schöne virtuelle Absprungbasis in die Mittelmeer Region…
Den Download findet Ihr später auf der Produktseite.
Features:
- Custom made textures on all priority buildings
- Custom made taxiway, apron & runway textures
- Static objects placed around the airport
- Nearby city area with custom buildings
- Handplaced vegetation around the area
