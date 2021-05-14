simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
P3D4/P3D5

Flight Sim Labs veröffentlicht die Sharklets Variante für A320-X/A321-X

By Keine Kommentare

FSL hat für den PREPAR3D v4.4 und höher die Sharklet Variante veröffentlicht. Zudem kommen eine Menge weiterer Änderungen und Verbesserungen wie das heute fuel-system und ELAC L97+ Systeme und ein umfangreicheres EFB (Electronic Flight Book). Weitere Details findet Ihr im Forum.

Es gibt verschiedene Bundles bei denen man einige Euros sparen kann.

Release Notes

ATSU
Updates for LBs option

CIDS
Updated / Improved logic

External model / Virtual cockpit
Cabin lighting improved
Fix for beacon lights in P3Dv4
Various small fixes

FMGC
FG:
Updates for Go around logic

FSL Configurator
Fixed case where corrupt registry settings would cause crash
Improved logic to handle airframes
Added error logging

FWC
“Dual Input” pin programming now persistent

IDG
Temperature logic fix

Input Controls
Tweaked axis detection logic

MCDU
Payload page fix
User options – FWC dual input option now persistent

SFCC
Issue with slat angle reporting fixed

 

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x