Flight Sim Labs veröffentlicht die Sharklets Variante für A320-X/A321-X

FSL hat für den PREPAR3D v4.4 und höher die Sharklet Variante veröffentlicht. Zudem kommen eine Menge weiterer Änderungen und Verbesserungen wie das heute fuel-system und ELAC L97+ Systeme und ein umfangreicheres EFB (Electronic Flight Book). Weitere Details findet Ihr im Forum.

Es gibt verschiedene Bundles bei denen man einige Euros sparen kann.

Release Notes

ATSU

Updates for LBs option

CIDS

Updated / Improved logic

External model / Virtual cockpit

Cabin lighting improved

Fix for beacon lights in P3Dv4

Various small fixes

FMGC

FG:

Updates for Go around logic

FSL Configurator

Fixed case where corrupt registry settings would cause crash

Improved logic to handle airframes

Added error logging

FWC

“Dual Input” pin programming now persistent

IDG

Temperature logic fix

Input Controls

Tweaked axis detection logic

MCDU

Payload page fix

User options – FWC dual input option now persistent