Flight Sim Labs veröffentlicht die Sharklets Variante für A320-X/A321-X

FSL hat für den PREPAR3D v4.4 und höher die Sharklet Variante veröffentlicht. Zudem kommen eine Menge weiterer Änderungen und Verbesserungen wie das heute fuel-system und ELAC L97+ Systeme und ein umfangreicheres EFB (Electronic Flight Book). Weitere Details findet Ihr im Forum.
Es gibt verschiedene Bundles bei denen man einige Euros sparen kann.
Release Notes
ATSU
Updates for LBs option
CIDS
Updated / Improved logic
External model / Virtual cockpit
Cabin lighting improved
Fix for beacon lights in P3Dv4
Various small fixes
FMGC
FG:
Updates for Go around logic
FSL Configurator
Fixed case where corrupt registry settings would cause crash
Improved logic to handle airframes
Added error logging
FWC
“Dual Input” pin programming now persistent
IDG
Temperature logic fix
Input Controls
Tweaked axis detection logic
MCDU
Payload page fix
User options – FWC dual input option now persistent
SFCC
Issue with slat angle reporting fixed