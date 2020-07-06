Edge 540: Update erschienen

Der DCS-Freeware-Mod der Edge 540 für den Digital Combat Simulator hat ein Update bekommen. Der neue Download bringt das Flugzeug-Modul auf Version 1.1. Der Community-Mod wurde vor wenigen Wochen als Freeware released und bringt ein weiteres Kunstflug- und Racingflugzeug in den Digital Combat Simulator – als Freeware. Den Download findet ihr hier, weiter Infos gibt es auch auf dem Discord-Server der Virtual Air Race Seires
Folgende Dinge wurde für Version 1.1 angefasst:
- Fixed Edge 540 appearing twice in the mission editor
- Fixed a bug where smoke would remain on if engine ran out of fuel or below idle rpm
- Fixed a bug that would allow smoke oil to drain if you did not have smoke equipped
- Fixed a bug that caused the kneeboard keybinds to cut mixture or spike rpm
- Users will need to rebind the prop lever axis
- Fixed a bug MP3 player will no longer play music without power on
- Fixed a sync issue with custom pilot head on multiplayer
- Fixed flight control tubes animation inside cockpit
- Fixed left and right brakes keybinds staying on with keybind
- Updated smoke emitter position slightly
- Updated anti-prop flicker system operation
- Updated all default liveries to reduce total file size
- Updated default eyepoint – raised eye point in pit
- Updated constant speed prop logic to function more accurately
- Added smoke light functionality on EFIS nav page
- Added pilot head movement up/down
- Added autostart Left Win + Home
- Added autostop Left Win + End
- Added MP3 player clickable touchscreen
- Added prop windmill effect when out of fuel in air
- Added 4 stage prop blur
- Added keybind for navigation lights
- Added keybind for flood lights
- Added keybind for gauge backlights
- Added keybind for external fuselage lights
- Added keybind to apply both brakes simultaneously
- Added keybinds for EFIS Display buttons
Schade… wieder nur für Arcade-Flieger. Keinerlei Propeller oder Kreiseleffekte. Mixturehebel ist auch immer noch nur Dummy. Mehr habe ich nicht mehr geprüft. Na, vielleicht beim nächsten Update.