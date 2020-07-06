simFlight.DE
Edge 540: Update erschienen

By 1 Kommentar

Der DCS-Freeware-Mod der Edge 540 für den Digital Combat Simulator hat ein Update bekommen. Der neue Download bringt das Flugzeug-Modul auf Version 1.1. Der Community-Mod wurde vor wenigen Wochen als Freeware released und bringt ein weiteres Kunstflug- und Racingflugzeug in den Digital Combat Simulator – als Freeware. Den Download findet ihr hier, weiter Infos gibt es auch auf dem Discord-Server der Virtual Air Race Seires

Folgende Dinge wurde für Version 1.1 angefasst:

  • Fixed Edge 540 appearing twice in the mission editor
  • Fixed a bug where smoke would remain on if engine ran out of fuel or below idle rpm
  • Fixed a bug that would allow smoke oil to drain if you did not have smoke equipped
  • Fixed a bug that caused the kneeboard keybinds to cut mixture or spike rpm
    • Users will need to rebind the prop lever axis
  • Fixed a bug MP3 player will no longer play music without power on
  • Fixed a sync issue with custom pilot head on multiplayer
  • Fixed flight control tubes animation inside cockpit
  • Fixed left and right brakes keybinds staying on with keybind
  • Updated smoke emitter position slightly
  • Updated anti-prop flicker system operation
  • Updated all default liveries to reduce total file size
  • Updated default eyepoint – raised eye point in pit
  • Updated constant speed prop logic to function more accurately
  • Added smoke light functionality on EFIS nav page
  • Added pilot head movement up/down
  • Added autostart Left Win + Home
  • Added autostop Left Win + End
  • Added MP3 player clickable touchscreen
  • Added prop windmill effect when out of fuel in air
  • Added 4 stage prop blur
  • Added keybind for navigation lights
  • Added keybind for flood lights
  • Added keybind for gauge backlights
  • Added keybind for external fuselage lights
  • Added keybind to apply both brakes simultaneously
  • Added keybinds for EFIS Display buttons

Schade… wieder nur für Arcade-Flieger. Keinerlei Propeller oder Kreiseleffekte. Mixturehebel ist auch immer noch nur Dummy. Mehr habe ich nicht mehr geprüft. Na, vielleicht beim nächsten Update.

