Captain Sim: B737-300 Baukasten draussen.

Nein, kein Aprilscherz. Es gibt wieder einmal eine “unfertige” Veröffentlichung zum nahezu vollen Preis.

Wer das Experiment als Beta Version an sich durchführen möchte, findet die B737-300 im Shop bei Captain Sim.

Enthalten sein soll:

COCKPIT

• Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc)

• Retrofit EICAS option (coming soon)

• Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC

• High resolution textures

• 18 aux 2D panels

• Custom views

• GlaCS (glass rain effects)

EXTERIOR AND CABIN

• Model of the Boeing 737-300 with CFM56-3B engines.

• Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc)

• Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots

• Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex

• Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting

MISC FEATURES

• 2-in-1 installer (P3D4/5)

• Realistic flight model

• Authentic TSS sound set

• ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)

• Growing number of easily installable free liveries

• Repaint kit

• Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support

• Updater

• Manual

• Sim Ops

Auch diese Veröffentlichung dürfte wieder einiges an Diskussionsstoff mit sich bringen, sind doch diese “halbfertigen” Produkte immer wieder ein umstrittenes Thema.