P3D4/P3D5

Captain Sim: B737-300 Baukasten draussen.

Nein, kein Aprilscherz. Es gibt wieder einmal eine “unfertige” Veröffentlichung zum nahezu vollen Preis.

Wer das Experiment als Beta Version an sich durchführen möchte, findet die B737-300 im Shop bei Captain Sim.

Enthalten sein soll:

COCKPIT
• Functional flight deck loaded with advanced systems simulation (FMC/LNAV/VNAV/WXR/EGPWS etc)
• Retrofit EICAS option (coming soon)
• Cockpit states, PAX and payload configuration and management via FMC
• High resolution textures
• 18 aux 2D panels
• Custom views
• GlaCS (glass rain effects)

EXTERIOR AND CABIN
• Model of the Boeing 737-300 with CFM56-3B engines.
• Numerous variants of optional equipment (winglets, antennas, etc)
• Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
• Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex
• Custom visual effects including volumetric lighting

MISC FEATURES
• 2-in-1 installer (P3D4/5)
• Realistic flight model
• Authentic TSS sound set
• ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor)
• Growing number of easily installable free liveries
• Repaint kit
• Navigraph FMC navdata including TP with AIRAC support
• Updater
• Manual
Sim Ops

Auch diese Veröffentlichung dürfte wieder einiges an Diskussionsstoff mit sich bringen, sind doch diese “halbfertigen” Produkte immer wieder ein umstrittenes Thema.

