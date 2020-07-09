Captain Sim 767: Version 0.99 ist da

Captain Sim haben ihrer Umsetzung der 767 ein neues Update spendiert. Die Early Access Version geht jetzt auf Version 0.99. Das Basispaket ist derzeit noch für einen reduzierten Preis zu 100 Dollar zu haben, statt den angesetzten 140 Dollar. Potenzielle Kunden, die immer noch auf einen größeren Preisnachlass hoffen bekommen hier einen Dämpfer: Captain Sim werden die 767 im Jahr 2020 laut eigener Ansage nicht im Sale anbieten.

VERSION 0.99 (09JUL’20)

New features:

– Airplane casting shadow in virtual cockpit views.

– P3D5 DirectX 12 support including GlaCS rain effect.

– Yoke checklist sliders animation.

– Mouse control added to 2D HSI pop-ups: right click switches between MAP and PLANE Mode; wheel Up/Down controls Range Selector.

Fixed:

– The autopilot doesn’t move the yoke.

– FMC: the first waypoint is always missing on an approach if you choose a transition.

– APU Cooldown/Shutdown procedure.

– The TAI annunciation should appear above the EICAS N1 indication when an engine anti ice valve is open.

– The timing of the landing gear animation is off. The doors should open before the gear starts moving. Main gear doors, then nose door, followed by all the gear retracting at the same time.

– VNAV cruise page showing an IAS instead of Mach.

– Predicted Distance to ETA or Altitude (PRED ETA-ALT) isn’t working.

– When doing a Go-around when trying to select CLB thrust at 1000ft on the TMSP in does not change to CLB it reamains on GA.

– VNAV DES NOW violation of altitude restrictions on the way down.

– When using assumed temperature, it only starts reducing the EPR reference value when reaching a selected temperature of +30C.

– P3D5 4+4-door pax glass textures improved.

– Drawing of the transition and restriction points on the HSI improved.

– Throttles out of sync issue fixed.

– Lights fx updated to P3D5 HF2 changes.

– FMC FIX page #2 fixed.

– Autopilot speed limit modes fixed.