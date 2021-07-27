Bordeaux für den MSFS

Auch Pilot Experience Sim produzieren fleißig Szenerien für den MSFS. Der gerade erschienene Airport (ICAO: LFBD) ist der internationaler Flughafen von Merignac. Er liegt 12 km westlich von Bordeaux. Laut Produktbeschreibung soll die Szenerie den aktuellen Ausbauzustand von 2021 wiedergeben und enthält somit das neue Terminal und die Y Parkings. Es wurde eine Menge an der Version im Vergleich zum PREPAR3D getan.
Kunden der P3Dv4/v5 Version können vergünstigt auf die neue Version wechseln. Wer den Airport noch nicht sein Eigen nennt, zahlt etwas mehr als 21 EUR.
- Optimized FPS
- Realistic airport representation in 2021
- Full custom HD design (handmade)
- 100% PBR ultra Realistic HD modelization of all buildings
- Sloped runway and realistic terrain profile
- New AFCAD 2021
- Included new 2021 terminal and new Y parkings
- Custom ground poly using new FS20 tools and custom textures
- HD PBR textures
- Included PBR tranparent windows
- Included interior details
- PBR static custom airport vehicles
- Added PBR static EC-145SC
- Adde PBR Static A350-1000
- Added NoveSpace center + A310 Zero G
- Added Dassault complex
- Added /Stelia /Sabena complex included new 2021 buidings
- Added BA 106 complex
- Added Aeroclubs complex
- Custom PBR dynamic wig wag lights
- Added night textures
- Added dynamic spot lights
- Added custom library objects
- Replaced Windsocks