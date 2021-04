Auch der neue nVidia Treiber bringt P3D zum crash

Danke an Danny für den Hinweis, dass auch der neue Treiber 466.11 WHQL des Grafikkartenriesen nVidia den PREPAR3D zum Absturz bringt. Der letzte funktionierende Treiber bleibt also vorerst v461.92 WHQL.

We were able to isolate this problem to a specific function call in the D3D12 API that the latest driver doesn’t seem to handle correctly. We modified a D3D12 SDK sample to produce the same crash seen in P3D v5 and we provided the sample code to Nvidia. It’s likely this issue only impacts D3D12 renderers, which might explain why so few applications/games are experiencing this issue. We’ll report back here when we have something new to share.

Beau Hollis (Lockheed Martin)